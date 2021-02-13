 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Hope you made your supply run to the grocery store already/ Because that bread and milk ain't gonna ski over to you through the blizzard
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a chilly 🍔. Burrrrrrrr.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoon bending cold?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop naming a snowfall, you god dammed pussies. It's f*cking snow.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Stop naming a snowfall, you god dammed pussies. It's f*cking snow.


Easy to say with warm furry 🐾
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protips...

Let your sink furthest from your water supply drizzle water so your pipes don't freeze.
Don't let your pets outside as long as usual, same applies to kids.
Start your car and let it run for 10 minutes every 12 hours if you don't plan on going anywhere.
Don't leave home unless you must.
Don't use propane heaters inside your home.
Wear gloves, your fingers freeze fast.
Drive very carefully if you must, better to be the idiot doing 40mph than the idiot in the ditch.
 
williesleg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory yay global warming!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean the snow is...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
urine?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe it will?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heat my house with my charcoal grill during blizzards. Keeps me warm and I'm always ready to cook a burger.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Good luck.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.


That's a parking lot?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Good luck.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.


😳 WTF?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: thespindrifter: Good luck.

That's a parking lot?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

That's a parking lot?


Ha ha no. I saw the insanely full parking lot last night and kept on going. A former coworker of mine sent me the inside pics from this morning; he's an early riser but still...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Good luck.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.


Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?


Because we can always just put it outside.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: Protips...

Let your sink furthest from your water supply drizzle water so your pipes don't freeze.
Don't let your pets outside as long as usual, same applies to kids.
Start your car and let it run for 10 minutes every 12 hours if you don't plan on going anywhere.
Don't leave home unless you must.
Don't use propane heaters inside your home.
Wear gloves, your fingers freeze fast.
Drive very carefully if you must, better to be the idiot doing 40mph than the idiot in the ditch.


Don't tell people what they should and should not do.

'Murrica -- FARK YEAH!!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.

😳 WTF?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

😳 WTF?


Dude, f*(king Texans will panic and hoard at the hint of anything non-standard happening in their bizarre little world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?


Have people learned nothing over the past year?  Keep your pantry and freezer stocked at all times.

Power goes out?  Your freezer stuff should still last a couple of days and your pantry items are good for a year or two in many cases.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?



Newsflash -- If one loses power, simply pack perishables in a cooler or some kind of sealed container and place said container outside (or even the garage).  Believe it or not, the cold air inside the refrigerator does not contain magical powers in preserving food.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?

Have people learned nothing over the past year?  Keep your pantry and freezer stocked at all times.

Power goes out?  Your freezer stuff should still last a couple of days and your pantry items are good for a year or two in many cases.


I'm just trying to figure out how to run the blower on my gas furnace without power. I'm not sure a battery pack is good for more than an hour and I was mainly saving that for my CPAP. Needless to say I will be fueling up all of my Coleman catalytic heaters before Sunday and we have enough candles to heat the place, in theory anyway. There's enough airflow that CO poisoning shouldn't be a concern.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky bastards, all we ever get is rain.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?


They know they can set it outside on the patio to keep cold.

Then when the coyotes come for the food on the patio in the night, the folks can grab some fresh K-9 meat.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further protips:
-go to a truck stop and get some below zero windshield washer fluid, or make your own, 50/50 rubbing alcohol and water.
- figure out a scratch free windshield scraper
-consider getting tire chains or cables
- protect your outdoor faucets using, say, an old towel and some tape
-turn off and drain out sprinkler systems, use a vacuum if necessary..
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VA here, snowed about 5 inches and now have some nice freezing rain to go on top.  Made a beer run yesterday so I should be good.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?


Newsflash -- If one loses power, simply pack perishables in a cooler or some kind of sealed container and place said container outside (or even the garage).  Believe it or not, the cold air inside the refrigerator does not contain magical powers in preserving food.


Common sense is not so common these days.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In SW MO, my Mom, at nearly 82 is still living on the ranchola out of town.  (She was talking about crawling under the house to check the pipes...sigh, Mom, that's what the grandkids are for..."but they are busy and I don't want to bother them").   Anyway, ice, ice, ice....

So, out of the blue, this mountain man (she described him as 6' 5" or so with long hair and a big bushy beard***) she didn't know at first stopped by and asked if she needed wood put up on the porch from the big wood pile away from the house.   Which he did, loaded her up and now she doesn't have to worry about that (or ask the grandkids.   Apparently, the word is out that she is a new widow out by herself.   In a good way.  Turned out he is part of a big sprawling family that's been out there since the 1850s.   Went to grade school with some of his cousins.   He lives further down the road.

She's tucked in nicely, plenty of food and water and a warm house.   She had to cancel/postpone the appt. she had for her COVID shot because the roads were too treacherous, but she was able to reschedule.

***She lives pretty damn close to the OK border and I told her she needs to remind the good Samaritan that he should avoid that state with their bigfoot hunting tags.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Further protips:
-go to a truck stop and get some below zero windshield washer fluid, or make your own, 50/50 rubbing alcohol and water.
- figure out a scratch free windshield scraper
-consider getting tire chains or cables
- protect your outdoor faucets using, say, an old towel and some tape
-turn off and drain out sprinkler systems, use a vacuum if necessary..


What are you protecting faucets from with towels and tape?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh... And keep at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle.

*EV users should skip this as it may become a fire hazard.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuffy: Lucky bastards, all we ever get is rain.


But it's a cold farking rain...soaks to the bone.   Was hoping for some of that snow to come down to the coast, though.  Haven't had a real snow in a long time.  :(
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: In SW MO, my Mom, at nearly 82 is still living on the ranchola out of town.  (She was talking about crawling under the house to check the pipes...sigh, Mom, that's what the grandkids are for..."but they are busy and I don't want to bother them").   Anyway, ice, ice, ice....

So, out of the blue, this mountain man (she described him as 6' 5" or so with long hair and a big bushy beard***) she didn't know at first stopped by and asked if she needed wood put up on the porch from the big wood pile away from the house.   Which he did, loaded her up and now she doesn't have to worry about that (or ask the grandkids.   Apparently, the word is out that she is a new widow out by herself.   In a good way.  Turned out he is part of a big sprawling family that's been out there since the 1850s.   Went to grade school with some of his cousins.   He lives further down the road.

She's tucked in nicely, plenty of food and water and a warm house.   She had to cancel/postpone the appt. she had for her COVID shot because the roads were too treacherous, but she was able to reschedule.

***She lives pretty damn close to the OK border and I told her she needs to remind the good Samaritan that he should avoid that state with their bigfoot hunting tags.


Your post made my cold heart melt. Thank you
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Smug Canuckian here - I recommend y'all stay at home & wait out the storm.
Remember - the roads are only as safe as the worst drivers using them. You can drive as safely as you can but still get taken out by a reckless idiot.
Most people have lots of food in their pantries that they've forgotten about. Chow down on that.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Smug Canuckian here - I recommend y'all stay at home & wait out the storm.
Remember - the roads are only as safe as the worst drivers using them. You can drive as safely as you can but still get taken out by a reckless idiot.
Most people have lots of food in their pantries that they've forgotten about. Chow down on that.


This whole thing is Canadas fault KEEP YOUR GODDAM POLAR VORTEX IN CHECK AND KEEP YOUR COLD TO YOURSELF CANADA!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Smug Canuckian here - I recommend y'all stay at home & wait out the storm.
Remember - the roads are only as safe as the worst drivers using them. You can drive as safely as you can but still get taken out by a reckless idiot.
Most people have lots of food in their pantries that they've forgotten about. Chow down on that.


I assure you, Texans will have learned absolutely nothing from the Dallas trainwreck video from a few days ago.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Put your cooler out on the porch NOW.   Get it pre-chilled.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a lot of global warming!  We really need to start transferring wealth to get this under control!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheFoz: waxbeans: thespindrifter: Good luck.[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The HEB parking lot at 4:30 here yesterday looked like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Why are people buying refrigerated stuff when iced power lines can cause blackouts?

Have people learned nothing over the past year?  Keep your pantry and freezer stocked at all times.

Power goes out?  Your freezer stuff should still last a couple of days and your pantry items are good for a year or two in many cases.


Uh sure. Pulled potatoes out of the 3 season room 2 days ago to add to a roast. They were frozen.

Temperature as of 2 minutes ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well I work at a hospital and it sounds like I'm expected to come in Monday. I am in Fort Worth.  I may just monitor the emails from home and call in if nothing is there.

My pantry is double stocked. Full of non perishables and my refrigerator is full too. So if the power stays I'm good. If not, I've got plenty of canned tuna and beans, etc to last a few days. Plenty of cat food too. The grocery store was slammed yesterday but they were stocked still. Not sure about now.

But it's almost 1030am here and the temperature is 19 and it feels like 7. And it's supposed to get colder. Not looking forward to this.
 
devilskware
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: skiinstructor: Further protips:
-go to a truck stop and get some below zero windshield washer fluid, or make your own, 50/50 rubbing alcohol and water.
- figure out a scratch free windshield scraper
-consider getting tire chains or cables
- protect your outdoor faucets using, say, an old towel and some tape
-turn off and drain out sprinkler systems, use a vacuum if necessary..

What are you protecting faucets from with towels and tape?


what's the alternative? we dont know how to do this stuff down here. clothes keep me warm so maybe some clothes for the pipes help a little?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am so glad I have gas-fired hot water; at the very least I can thaw in a nice shower.
 
devilskware
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: oldfarthenry: Smug Canuckian here - I recommend y'all stay at home & wait out the storm.
Remember - the roads are only as safe as the worst drivers using them. You can drive as safely as you can but still get taken out by a reckless idiot.
Most people have lots of food in their pantries that they've forgotten about. Chow down on that.

I assure you, Texans will have learned absolutely nothing from the Dallas trainwreck video from a few days ago.


My boss is still tryin to say we're working monday. he can kiss my ass. we got 4 trucks pullin trailers all over town. not happenin. greedy prick
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Further protips:
-go to a truck stop and get some below zero windshield washer fluid, or make your own, 50/50 rubbing alcohol and water.
- figure out a scratch free windshield scraper
-consider getting tire chains or cables
- protect your outdoor faucets using, say, an old towel and some tape
-turn off and drain out sprinkler systems, use a vacuum if necessary..


The scratch free windshield scraper was figured out decades ago. I've had the same one since the first car I bought in 1987. The handle has a crack in it and think it might only make it another season or two, but it cuts through ice like butter.

Not mine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: That's a lot of global warming!  We really need to start transferring wealth to get this under control!


Send me tree fiddy I send you carbon offset cert.

Only used once gently
 
SansNeural
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Well I work at a hospital and it sounds like I'm expected to come in Monday. I am in Fort Worth.


Surprised you aren't already in the hospital being treated for injuries in that big pileup earlier this week.  Skate safely.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For those worried about losing refrigeration/freezers during this, I keep a small chest freezer full of gallon and half gallon milk jugs filled with water.   (The little freezer used to hold the elk and/or venison...but I don't bring that up to my husband much.  :)

So they are big blocks of ice that can be distributed to my fridge/freezer as needed (with the mess of melting ice), and in a dire emergency can be melted for water.   Or thrown in an ice chest.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Done with the food stuff but I'm going to stock up on the important adult beverages after work.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: skiinstructor: Further protips:
-go to a truck stop and get some below zero windshield washer fluid, or make your own, 50/50 rubbing alcohol and water.
- figure out a scratch free windshield scraper
-consider getting tire chains or cables
- protect your outdoor faucets using, say, an old towel and some tape
-turn off and drain out sprinkler systems, use a vacuum if necessary..

What are you protecting faucets from with towels and tape?


Corona virus.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's extra cold here in Denver this weekend, but not a lot of snow in the forecast.  We need the moisture, so hoping for a couple of extra inches.

/that's what she said.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're still trying to name storms huh?

That's so fetch.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Salem, OR had an ice storm last night. Trees, branches and utility lines coming down. Power transformers exploding.  From the comments online, I think there hasn't been anything like this in decades, although I'd call it any winter in New Jersey.  Lost a couple small trees and I'm really glad I had the oak overhanging the driveway trimmed way back in December. Still had a few smaller branches come down from other oaks and by small I mean under 6" diameter.

The temperature is hovering around freezing, so the ice isn't strongly attached and there's a near-constant crashing as it breaks free.  Had to pour hot water over the hummingbird feeder, as the feeding holes were iced over and the hummers were much annoyed.
 
