Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Children are our future.

Now is about me."
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Testing takes time, so I could see starting on testing now.  Mass vaccinations?  Even if it was already tested, at this point there are too many high risk adults who can't get the vaccine to start in on the kids.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We'll be lucky if we get all the adults vaccinated by the end of summer, so the vast majority of kids would be waiting anyway.  The order of vaccination for adults is going old to young with the exception of some high risk occupations and medical conditions.  Maybe there's an argument to getting the kids with cancer vaccinated earlier but that's obviously a small group.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The entire world assumes the virus wont mutate like the spanish flu did and start killing exclusively young people.

99% of the death in the second wave were 24-29.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We can make more...
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Biden still separating families?

*Clicks link*

Oh, covid fear mongering.
 
