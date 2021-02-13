 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   The unlikeliest pandemic success story: How Bhutan, a country with only 337 physicians, used 21-day quarantines and extreme contact tracing to limit its coronavirus death toll to 1   (theatlantic.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Universal health care, World Health Organization, Health care, Bhutan's capital, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, country's first death, health systems  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's remote location and very strict tourism rules probably helped
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be just like Bhutan?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. One of every three Bhutanese is a doctor?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bhutan - verb, meaning "to show displeasure at Trump's skin tone"
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big quake in Japan
I am in it
Miyagi Japan

As bad as 10 years ago. or nearly....


Still digging out. Standing while typing this
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because they have a Bhutanese passport.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Big quake in Japan
I am in it
Miyagi Japan

As bad as 10 years ago. or nearly....


Still digging out. Standing while typing this


Yikes! Please stay safe Just read that at least there is no tsunami risk this time which is a small blesing
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Big quake in Japan
I am in it
Miyagi Japan

As bad as 10 years ago. or nearly....


Still digging out. Standing while typing this


earthquakes.usgs.gov says magnitude 7.0 very big
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they didn't have 200 BLM riots to deal with either.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guess the pacific is too deep for a tsunami in those parts ?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other counties have done even better limiting the spread.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that round building.  The original University of Texas at El Paso was all Bhutanese architecture.  It's really beautiful, especially in an environment where adobe and Spanish Colonial is prevalent.  They didn't have a round building.  UT San Antonio carries a very modern homage to Bhutantese.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sorry to hear that COVID was carried there by an American.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Other counties have done even better limiting the spread.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x951]


That probably would work, Draconian or not.

It seems North Korea has shut down completely. Ie. stopped trading with China (!), and stopped illegal fishing (!!).

They obviously need the income from exporting natural resources (Best Korea has rare earth minerals and coal), and fish. But since they stopped both the official, and the unofficial, ie. the Russians stopped catching illegal fishing, yeah, they're deadly serious about keeping Covid-19 away.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Big quake in Japan
I am in it
Miyagi Japan

As bad as 10 years ago. or nearly....


Still digging out. Standing while typing this


Oh wow.
Stay safe.
Still hasn't hit the news cycle.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You mean putting the needs of the group above the whims of the individual checks the spread of disease?  How is that even possible?  What about their free-dumbs?
 
dazed420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
actually know the American, he is the neighbor to the in-laws.  I suggest if you want to shake your head in amazement to look up the story.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/​a​sia_pacific/bhutan-coronavirus-america​n-tourist-evacuation/2020/05/13/2f43f1​e6-8f16-11ea-9322-a29e75effc93_story.h​tml
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Big quake in Japan
I am in it
Miyagi Japan

As bad as 10 years ago. or nearly....


Still digging out. Standing while typing this


Please stay safe!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You mean putting the needs of the group above the whims of the individual checks the spread of disease?  How is that even possible?  What about their free-dumbs?


Im sure your heart is in the right place
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: backhand.slap.of.reason: You mean putting the needs of the group above the whims of the individual checks the spread of disease?  How is that even possible?  What about their free-dumbs?

Im sure your heart is in the right place


Defending anti-maskers and anti-vaxers isn't a smart look.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: MythDragon: Other counties have done even better limiting the spread.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x951]

That probably would work, Draconian or not.

It seems North Korea has shut down completely. Ie. stopped trading with China (!), and stopped illegal fishing (!!).

They obviously need the income from exporting natural resources (Best Korea has rare earth minerals and coal), and fish. But since they stopped both the official, and the unofficial, ie. the Russians stopped catching illegal fishing, yeah, they're deadly serious about keeping Covid-19 away.


You can thank Trump for all that.  Diplomatic genius!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why can't murica be more like (random out-of-the-way tiny easy-to-isolate country) run by a (king/woman/authoritarian dictatorship)?

Darn that Trump. Everything's his fault.

There, I saved you the hassle of commenting.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: 2fardownthread: Big quake in Japan
I am in it
Miyagi Japan

As bad as 10 years ago. or nearly....


Still digging out. Standing while typing this

Oh wow.
Stay safe.
Still hasn't hit the news cycle.


https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/​2​0210213/p2a/00m/0na/025000c

7.1 No Tsunami warning
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Their government saw COVID-19 as a serious threat and took action as early as possible. They allocated resources to areas that needed bolstering, trained people in respiratory and emergency care along with how to do testing, enforced a strict what's fine, and did related exercises on how to limit a pandemic from spreading. And they got citizens to wear masks for the good for everyone.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

smunns: I'm sure they didn't have 200 BLM riots to deal with either.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
another successful country who completely ignored what the WHO was saying.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: We should be just like Bhutan?


No gross national product just Gross National Happiness
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
By having a strict code of dress and etiquette, engaging in the oppression of ethnic minorities while attempting to stamp out their culture and oppressing minority religions?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Earthquake thread: https://www.fark.com/comments​/11177405​/-71-magnitude-earthquake-in-Japan-off​-coast-of-Fukushima-So-every-ten-years​-now
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They must have fixed the cable.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crap.  I was just about to catch the last train to Bhutan.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.