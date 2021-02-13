 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Long-distance 'married' couple on opposite sides of the world stay connected over video games. No word yet on what their Fark handles are   (9news.com.au) divider line
7
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet they both use cheat codes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude has been pulling to much on her ears.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Love finds a way. Not always a good way of course.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 562x640]

Dude has been pulling to munch on her ears.



FTFY
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know it's true love when you don't mind your wife ganking you.
 
