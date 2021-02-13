 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Tech Guy)   Man decides to paint his house during the pandemic, then again and again and again   (3newsnow.com) divider line
2
    More: Spiffy, Need, Iowa, Ireland, 2007 albums, United Kingdom, Mark Ratashak, Real estate, Valentine's Day  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 7:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once I passed a familiar trailer in the East TN countryside, and it didn't look so familiar. Spray painted from one end to the other of the 60 ft trailer was the message, "Welcome to TENN Kristi and Diane!" I guess if you don't have any cardboard for a sign, you make do. Another interesting "house painting" incident happened when a house that had been vacant and for sale for a year mysteriously caught fire. None of my home health patients in the area  believed it was an accident, especially since there was no power to the house. About 2 months after the fire, this message was spray painted on what was left of the façade: "Alstate is Liers and Thiefs!" I'm guessing no check was forthcoming.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have fun dealing with the paint failure down the road.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.