(KTVB Boise)   Correction: A previous version of this story stated today was Thursday when it is in fact Friday   (ktvb.com) divider line
    Boise, Idaho, Ada County, Idaho, Boise Police Department, winter weather, Elmore County, Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho  
225 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 3:24 PM



7 Comments
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a poor old lady crash her car in the snow today. Well, I'm guessing she was poor. She only had a $1 and some coins in her purse.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Friday, well. . .it was.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still Wednesday in my reference frame.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No Cure for mistakes like that
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So will we be bailing out insurance companies as part of the GND or can they just suck it.
 
