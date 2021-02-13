 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man busted for collecting $13,000 in phony pet insurance claims   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Fraud, Criminal law, Insurance fraud, Felony, Albert Lonzo Adams III, Plea, phony pet insurance claims, Probation  
posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 1:50 AM



feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After being convicted of being a thief by stealing donations made to him for flying rescued animals around.

I'd punch him in the stones if I saw him.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You probably shouldn't make insurance fraud concerning pets with artificial limbs. It's a faux paw.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He faces six new felony charges of organized fraud and making a false statement in support of an insurance claim. The new allegations also brought him an alleged probation violation stemming from his sentence in the Soaring Paws case. He is being held without bail.

Contrast this with a certain Kyle running around.
/Yeah, I went there because WTF?.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: After being convicted of being a thief by stealing donations made to him for flying rescued animals around.

I'd punch him in the stones if I saw him.


Neuter him.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not a good day when a headline about you says "jailed again".
 
The Big H
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Arrested by the paw patrol
 
