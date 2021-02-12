 Skip to content
(CNN)   Manaus, Brazil, shows that Covid anitbodies from ~75% of a city's population being infected last year, does not protect them at all from being infected this year. Just when other variants began to wane, we saw the Brazilian wax   (cnn.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
midnightonly.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A little more on the numbers side if it

https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n​3​94
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. Anyone know how many positive cases they have in the city?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If these variants were really coming from immunocompromised individuals, they would have appeared almost immediately.  Instead they're popping half a year or so after the disease went endemic in the variant's region of geographic origin.

The virus hides in the ilum after seroconversion.  The germinal centers of the ilium-Peyer's Patches-are specialized to combat bacteria and parasites, not viruses. Eventually the virus drifts enough that it is able to evade the carrier's neutralizing antibodies.  Maybe the host sickens again.  Maybe the variant infection is asymptomatic. It doesn't really matter-the variant escapes to new hosts via Fecal-Oral transmission.

The takeaway?  Any 'recovered' SARS-CoV-2 patient can pass these more aggressive variants to others at any time regardless of whether or not they're outwardly effective.  If so, this is the sort of disease that consigns affected species to the fossil record.  Scary shiat indeed.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where did the "~75% of a city's population being infected last year" come from subby?  Is it actually 7.5%? 0.75%...?  It's obviously not what you wrote.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Funny thing, the virus would just be a problem in brazil... IF FARKING PLANES WERENT STILL GOING AROUND THE WORLD LIKE THERES NO PANDEMIC.

Farking stupid humanity. Farking airlines killed tens of thousands to make a buck. Fark em. Close them all for a month. Not a single farking flight. Rich people trying to fly with their private jets? Shoot them down.
 
Stibium
‘’ less than a minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: If these variants were really coming from immunocompromised individuals, they would have appeared almost immediately.  Instead they're popping half a year or so after the disease went endemic in the variant's region of geographic origin.

The virus hides in the ilum after seroconversion.  The germinal centers of the ilium-Peyer's Patches-are specialized to combat bacteria and parasites, not viruses. Eventually the virus drifts enough that it is able to evade the carrier's neutralizing antibodies.  Maybe the host sickens again.  Maybe the variant infection is asymptomatic. It doesn't really matter-the variant escapes to new hosts via Fecal-Oral transmission.

The takeaway?  Any 'recovered' SARS-CoV-2 patient can pass these more aggressive variants to others at any time regardless of whether or not they're outwardly effective.  If so, this is the sort of disease that consigns affected species to the fossil record.  Scary shiat indeed.


I wonder if a regiment of ivermectin and remdesivir et al would be a good treatment to completely rid the body of them?
 
