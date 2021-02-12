 Skip to content
 
Not news: snow totaling over 8" in spots. News: with temperatures falling below zero. Fark: in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OKC is barely prepared for 2 inches of snow. This will me an epic mess.

Also, Edmond drivers are idiots. I don't care how much you're in a rush, I'm not speeding while snowing, with ice on the road, in a construction zone, in a known speed trap area while the school zone lights are blinking. Seriously, the cop is in the parking lot 2 blocks away with the radar gun, he's there every weekday. The drivers always look surprised when they get pulled over.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: OKC is barely prepared for 2 inches of snow. This will me an epic mess.

Also, Edmond drivers are idiots. I don't care how much you're in a rush, I'm not speeding while snowing, with ice on the road, in a construction zone, in a known speed trap area while the school zone lights are blinking. Seriously, the cop is in the parking lot 2 blocks away with the radar gun, he's there every weekday. The drivers always look surprised when they get pulled over.


When I was 18 I worked at the best buy in north okc and lived in del city. One night a metric ass load of ice and snow fell and the roads were bananas. Lucky for me driving to work, no one was out. I made it to and from work in my 1998 ford ranger without issue.

It was actually a miracle.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at closer to a foot of snow here north of DFW over the coming weekend and next week.

I bought ammo, plywood, and bleach.  Oh, and milk bread and eggs.

Ready for the French toast zombie apocalypse.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember to rush out tonight and tomorrow and buy no less than six weeks of food and toilet paper so you can survive the upcoming three days of freezing temperatures.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
San Antonio is under a Winter Storm Warning for Sunday and Monday. We are going to Shut. Down. Everything for 2 inches of snow and 1/8 inch of ice. We are not equipped for it, though. 40 straight days over 100? That's fine. But this just doesn't happen here.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My forecast for Monday in the NW corner of OK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: My forecast for Monday in the NW corner of OK.

[Fark user image image 850x1030]


You live in Slapout?
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Remember to rush out tonight and tomorrow and buy no less than six weeks of food and toilet paper so you can survive the upcoming three days of freezing temperatures.


I wish only three days...highs have been below freezing since Sunday and aren't forecast to get above freezing until next Friday.

Yeah..I know others have it a lot worse, but....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: stilted: My forecast for Monday in the NW corner of OK.

[Fark user image image 850x1030]

You live in Slapout?


Woodward
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here on earth, they're waffling between 3-6 inches (7-15 cm) but it's really a "wait-until-it's-happening-before-we-d​ecide-on-a-total" kind of thing.  Still colder than a witch's teat for a few more days, though.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got a night hitting almost single digits. That almost never happens in Houston. Coldest recorded at IAH is 7 degrees (coldest ever is 5 degrees in 1930).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: Joe USer: stilted: My forecast for Monday in the NW corner of OK.

[Fark user image image 850x1030]

You live in Slapout?

Woodward


Slapout sounds cooler though. Population 4.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: My forecast for Monday in the NW corner of OK.

[Fark user image 850x1030]


So are you at the base or the tip?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Here on earth, they're waffling between 3-6 inches (7-15 cm) but it's really a "wait-until-it's-happening-before-we-d​ecide-on-a-total" kind of thing


But enough about British sex.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live about 25 miles from Galveston and we are supposed to get at least an inch of snow, not counting the ice beforehand......
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: We've got a night hitting almost single digits. That almost never happens in Houston. Coldest recorded at IAH is 7 degrees (coldest ever is 5 degrees in 1930).


Coldest ever in SA was 0, and they're saying anywhere from 11 down to 5 on Monday night. We are simply not built for that. The one bit of salvation Texas has is that insulation works both ways.

That, and it's going to be 70 next Saturday, so there's hope.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gonz: scottydoesntknow: We've got a night hitting almost single digits. That almost never happens in Houston. Coldest recorded at IAH is 7 degrees (coldest ever is 5 degrees in 1930).

Coldest ever in SA was 0, and they're saying anywhere from 11 down to 5 on Monday night. We are simply not built for that. The one bit of salvation Texas has is that insulation works both ways.

That, and it's going to be 70 next Saturday, so there's hope.


Isn't that crazy?! A 70+ degree swing in 6 days.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Gonz: scottydoesntknow: We've got a night hitting almost single digits. That almost never happens in Houston. Coldest recorded at IAH is 7 degrees (coldest ever is 5 degrees in 1930).

Coldest ever in SA was 0, and they're saying anywhere from 11 down to 5 on Monday night. We are simply not built for that. The one bit of salvation Texas has is that insulation works both ways.

That, and it's going to be 70 next Saturday, so there's hope.

Isn't that crazy?! A 70+ degree swing in 6 days.


Here in Pennsylvania that's called "March", and it's been known to take 6 hours, not 6 days.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Monday is supposed the lowest high temperature ever recorded in Austin. So we have that going for us. Which is nice.

I took a walk around the neighborhood today. Lots of downed trees from all the ice on Thursday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Global warming.

/runs
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hurr hurr AL GORE! hurr hurr hurr.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm so farking happy this is missing Atlanta. Hopping around braless in a hoodie happy.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As someone who just experienced a week of sub -35C to -42 temps with wind chills that hit -60. 

Pound sand.
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Welcome to Canada biotches.  We've been planning the invasion for generations.  Finally our polar vortex machine is ready, if you think this is bad just wait until we crank it up to 11.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikefinch: As someone who just experienced a week of sub -35C to -42 temps with wind chills that hit -60. 

Pound sand.


But once you copied Wilford Brimley and built your spaceship, everything was ok.
 
mikefinch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: mikefinch: As someone who just experienced a week of sub -35C to -42 temps with wind chills that hit -60. 

Pound sand.

But once you copied Wilford Brimley and built your spaceship, everything was ok.


No. Then came the diabetus.
 
