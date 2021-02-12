 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Laughing Squid)   If you replace the wheels on your bicycle with giant circular saw blades you can ride across the ice   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
44
    More: Cool, Wheel, Saw, Bicycle wheel, bicycle wheels, first try, Saws, original wheels, engineer  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I will take a hard pass, too many bad ways to die.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
product liability wet-dream
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, I just saw studded bike tires the other day, and the amount of studs is variable, you can add more if you want. I'll stick with those.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.


I don't think it's actually for use, more like "Let's see if I can do this"
This is the same guy who built a bike with sneakers on the wheels.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope he was wearing a Kevlar nut cup.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why not on a car??

Testing Saw Blade Wheels on Frozen Lake!
Youtube KndmtryfiTk
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ice Speedway Racing - Mikkel B. Jensen & Franz Zorn 2013
Youtube _oKVANz1dsw
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would require a chainmail overall bib.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't ride over the same spot twice.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Lambskincoat: That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.

I don't think it's actually for use, more like "Let's see if I can do this"
This is the same guy who built a bike with sneakers on the wheels.


And made a video of it.

In other words, an attention whore.

As Mikey pointed out, studded bicycle tires are a thing. Not only are they safer, they are likely much more effective.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still working on a fanged frisbee. Also trying to market these awesome yo-yos:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_oKVANz1​dsw?start=27]


that's boring. Look up ice motorcycle side-car racing.
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will take a hard pass, too many bad ways to die.


Blades of Gory
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Something must be wrong with those circular saw blades. I only see them cutting straight lines.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, that's cool!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I hope he was wearing a Kevlar nut cup.


His femoral arteries would be shredded wheat, but hey his nuts are ok, whew!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Meh, I just saw studded bike tires the other day, and the amount of studs is variable, you can add more if you want. I'll stick with those.


Yup, fat bike with studded tires will get you through most ice and snow.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Bob Falfa: Lambskincoat: That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.

I don't think it's actually for use, more like "Let's see if I can do this"
This is the same guy who built a bike with sneakers on the wheels.

And made a video of it.

In other words, an attention whore.

As Mikey pointed out, studded bicycle tires are a thing. Not only are they safer, they are likely much more effective.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
The Living Daylights Car Chase
Youtube zOm8o-6s9hk

/icehole
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That'd definitely change the dynamics of the time I accidentally hit an elderly woman while riding my bike.

/ she was fine fortunately
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obituary - Chopped In Half
Youtube NQgCZasm6mU

Obituary: Cause of Death? CHOPPED IN HAUGGGGGHHHHH!!!!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He needs to ride in circles...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: That'd definitely change the dynamics of the time I accidentally hit an elderly woman while riding my bike.

/ she was fine fortunately


She said she needed help, so you cut her street-crossing time in half!
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He fixed the cutting into the ice issue by making them into not saw blades.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Next... bicycle hockey.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great, he turned a bicycle into a DIY vasectomy kit!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you lay out a red carpet made of pepperoni and ride a bike made with pizza cutter blade wheels through it, you can get 2 weeks of prep done in about 10 minutes
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Mikey1969: Meh, I just saw studded bike tires the other day, and the amount of studs is variable, you can add more if you want. I'll stick with those.

Yup, fat bike with studded tires will get you through most ice and snow.


I tried to make my own set back when I lived in Flagstaff, using 1/2" drywall screws, but moved back to Phx before I finished...

Would have been pretty cool, but I would have had to keep changing tires based on whether it was snowy or clear, which happens with the weather in Flag. It will snow and be nasty for a few days, but then the roads will be clear and most of the snow will melt before falling again.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Bob Falfa: Lambskincoat: That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.

I don't think it's actually for use, more like "Let's see if I can do this"
This is the same guy who built a bike with sneakers on the wheels.

And made a video of it.

In other words, an attention whore.

As Mikey pointed out, studded bicycle tires are a thing. Not only are they safer, they are likely much more effective.


Fark. Where fun goes to die. ®
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: TwowheelinTim: Bob Falfa: Lambskincoat: That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.

I don't think it's actually for use, more like "Let's see if I can do this"
This is the same guy who built a bike with sneakers on the wheels.

And made a video of it.

In other words, an attention whore.

As Mikey pointed out, studded bicycle tires are a thing. Not only are they safer, they are likely much more effective.

[Fark user image 674x355]


AWwww. Are your feelings hurt?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Figure Eight - Schoolhouse Rock
Youtube EvqrAwrAs1A
 
Crackpipe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool video. But these will work much better.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you huck it onto your shoulder to go up the subway escalator.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Let's get this out of the way.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zOm8o-6s​9hk?start=193]
/icehole


Looking back, most of the James Bond films were pure shiat. The first few were good. Then nothing but special effects and car chase scenes.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is dangerous and really fun
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suzuki 1000cc GSX-R Snow Bike 170HP!
Youtube cTPOqpHXAbo
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about ice-skating with bat'leths?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Today is a good day to glide!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Bob Falfa: Lambskincoat: That looks like a lot of money for tool of limited use.

I don't think it's actually for use, more like "Let's see if I can do this"
This is the same guy who built a bike with sneakers on the wheels.

And made a video of it.

In other words, an attention whore.

As Mikey pointed out, studded bicycle tires are a thing. Not only are they safer, they are likely much more effective.


username checks out.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't even know how to ride a regular bike. this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBooda: Let's get this out of the way.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zOm8o-6s​9hk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=193&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]
/icehole


It's a shame Dalton wasn't given more Bond movies.

Ironically today, he would have outsold Craig, with his focus on serious realism instead of dramedy. But Moore was a hard act to follow.
 
gas giant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now he can fight the Silver Hawks!
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.