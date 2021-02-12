 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Translation: Pleeease don't regulate us, we have so many more families and societies to destroy
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arizona can't decide if it wants to put Jake Angeli in prison or on the state quarter.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuckerberg is more Lore than Data
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You spelled Twitter wrong.

/Hashtag Sedition Hunters
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see how they botch it up with half-baked algorithms instead of hiring people.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can't wait to see how they botch it up with half-baked algorithms instead of hiring people.


I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Arizona can't decide if it wants to put Jake Angeli in prison or on the state quarter.


I heard that his spirit animal is Judas Iscariot.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She added that this "includes helping them identify people who posted photos of themselves from the scene, even after the attack was over" and that Facebook is "continuing to share more information with law enforcement in response to valid legal requests."


Translation: Facebook's creepy-accurate face recognition algorithm (i.e. the thing that asks you "do you want to tag <name>?" when you upload a photo of ppl you're friends with) means they have a roster pretty much everyone who was at this thing, as long as they appeared in a photo and have a Facebook account with at least a few photos of themselves.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


This guy is my personal favorite out of all the insurrectionists! I mean, seriously, he wore his work ID badge around his neck, with his name there on display for everyone to see! The only way this guy could have made it easier for law enforcement agents is if he had turned himself. The world needs more stupid criminals like this guy.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: She added that this "includes helping them identify people who posted photos of themselves from the scene, even after the attack was over" and that Facebook is "continuing to share more information with law enforcement in response to valid legal requests."


Translation: Facebook's creepy-accurate face recognition algorithm (i.e. the thing that asks you "do you want to tag <name>?" when you upload a photo of ppl you're friends with) means they have a roster pretty much everyone who was at this thing, as long as they appeared in a photo and have a Facebook account with at least a few photos of themselves.


You know, I am kind of glad that there may be a dozen total physical pictures of me in existance, and half that many digital ones.

And that includes the license.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

0z79: I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.


Facebook's corporate history of supporting right wing politics -- in the US and elsewhere -- is now long enough that these kinds of choices should be taken as editorial direction rather than innocent mistakes or an 'algorithm' run amok.

In its current form, Facebook is an existential threat to civilization. It needs to be regulated out of existence.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

0z79: The Irresponsible Captain: I can't wait to see how they botch it up with half-baked algorithms instead of hiring people.

I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.


If it makes you feel any better, I've had comments nuked here just for calling a plague rat a plague rat.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: 0z79: I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.

Facebook's corporate history of supporting right wing politics -- in the US and elsewhere -- is now long enough that these kinds of choices should be taken as editorial direction rather than innocent mistakes or an 'algorithm' run amok.


The algorithm was explicitly tweaked, at Zuck's command, to favor right-wing "content" (aka propaganda) over anything 'left-wing' (ie based in reality).

Facebook trying to pretend it's neutral is just another Big Lie.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mock26: [gannett-cdn.com image 850x988]

This guy is my personal favorite out of all the insurrectionists! I mean, seriously, he wore his work ID badge around his neck, with his name there on display for everyone to see! The only way this guy could have made it easier for law enforcement agents is if he had turned himself. The world needs more stupid criminals like this guy.


Hobbiton has grown economically anxious of late.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice. Have they done the same with the rioters over last summer?

Lots of businesses were damaged, lots of lives ruined, but that's ok right?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

0z79: The Irresponsible Captain: I can't wait to see how they botch it up with half-baked algorithms instead of hiring people.

I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.


I'm not surprised. The algorithms are programmed by tech bros. It's all bro culture.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll give as much weight to this assertion from the Facebook rep as I give to all statements made by media reps.  IOW, very little and mostly skeptical.

When the prosecutor in a press conference after a decisive win thanks social media platforms by name, then I'll be amazed.  Mainly because it has been the users of the platforms, not the platforms themselves, that have been turning these thugs in.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So will this mean another wave of Trumpists quitting Facebook?

Please?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Facebook appalled by the violence they helped create.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Nice. Have they done the same with the rioters over last summer?

Lots of businesses were damaged, lots of lives ruined, but that's ok right?


Stop being silly.  Those were peaceful riots.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: 0z79: The Irresponsible Captain: I can't wait to see how they botch it up with half-baked algorithms instead of hiring people.

I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.

If it makes you feel any better, I've had comments nuked here just for calling a plague rat a plague rat.


The moderation here is one of the big reasons I will not be upping my TF once it expires.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: 0z79: The Irresponsible Captain: I can't wait to see how they botch it up with half-baked algorithms instead of hiring people.

I got kicked for calling an anti-masker a plague rat.
They went on to suggest that they want to kill me for being transgender.

Facebook let him slide, but didn't cut me any slack.

If it makes you feel any better, I've had comments nuked here just for calling a plague rat a plague rat.


Fark - you can be a White Supremacist, but don't you dare call someone a White Supremacist. That'd just be plain mean.
 
1funguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Nice. Have they done the same with the rioters over last summer?

Lots of businesses were damaged, lots of lives ruined, but that's ok right?


Within reason, I think they have, somewhat.
That being said, may I ask, do you equate the looting of a Nordstrom and a sneaker store to the overthrow of the worlds largest nuclear power by a mismatched and uneducated rabble?

Because for me, a few hundred poor people with new skirts and tennis shoes that will ultimately be paid for by insurance is a few levels away from billy bob, Clem, and Zeke starting a war with China after they pull mike pences toenails out.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Chinesenookiefactory: Nice. Have they done the same with the rioters over last summer?

Lots of businesses were damaged, lots of lives ruined, but that's ok right?

Stop being silly.  Those were peaceful riots.

---


So what, in your minds only YOUR shiatty Trump team is facing consequences? Maybe you should murder fewer people.

"230 charged with felony rioting after Washington, D.C. protests on Inauguration Day"
 
