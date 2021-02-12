 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   How much of clusterfark is state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout? Woman who got her first vaccination in local Tampa Bay area got second shot cancelled, then rescheduled over 250 miles away in Miami   (wfla.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Vaccine, Hillsborough County, Florida, 2005 singles, Bathroom, second day, University Mall, state-run vaccination location, first dose of the vaccine  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 9:55 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems to be a problem in a lot of states getting the right shot of the right vaccine. My dad is having problems scheduling his second shot and he isn't even in Florida.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't help but think if DeSantis wasn't a POS Trumper dirtbag that there just *may* have been some real organization when the vaccines first became available.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus. My father-in-lives outside Tampa & got his first shot a couple weeks ago. Hopefully he's lucky enough to avoid a clusterfark like this.
 
suid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Can't help but think if DeSantis wasn't a POS Trumper dirtbag that there just *may* have been some real organization when the vaccines first became available.


Hahahahahahahah.

Things are just as bad, if not worse, here in California.   This is what you get when you have a random mishmash of federal, state, city and county authorities, private and public hospitals, and various social service organizations, all trying to coordinate things.  And no one has a complete picture, and it's apparently a big Socialist evil to try to coordinate things centrally.

Though things are nearly as bad in the UK with their NHS. I guess a lot depends on social attitudes towards mutual cooperation and sacrifice.  Certain countries simply don't have the will to do so.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'd drive 1000 miles for a vaccine, and wouldn't complain about it.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She can still get it, but it's a longshot.
 
0z79
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Florida: The State that makes Idaho look like it's all heart.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha!  At least she got the first shot.  Not all of us are even eligible for that, even in true blue states, like CA.  Hell, in my county as of last week they were telling seniors to go to the website to sign up for the shot, and the website didn't work properly and it told them to call to sign up.  When they called, they said "go to the website".  And that is for the people they deem eligible.
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: Honestly, I'd drive 1000 miles for a vaccine, and wouldn't complain about it.


I imagine a lot of people would, the thing is if this wasn't a clusterfark no one would have to. No one SHOULD have to, the only reason stuff like this is happening is because the people who are supposed to be in charge of this shiat don't care.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems to be working fine in CT.
I've had my second shot, and my wife (who's a mere stripling) is scheduled  for early March.
Signing up and making an appointment was easy.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.