Fire in the Hole
7
    More: Sad, Connecticut, Paul Newman, reports of a large fire, quick response of the local fire departments, Wall Gang Camp Friday night, Connecticut State Police Troop C., Paul Newman's Hole, cause of the fire  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even from those pictures, it's a cooker.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
.
RiP
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazing how many people don't seem to understand that wood is fuel.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I experienced that once after adding too much habanero to Newman's Own Spicy Cajun Sauce.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep, fires can happen even in the winter.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for Firefighters? What we have here is a failure to communicate.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When an elephant takes a dump....FIRE IN THE HOLE!
 
