 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   When a mom thought it was time to roll, she probably didn't mean this   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Car seat, California Highway Patrol, English-language films, Vehicle, Automobile, Driving, moving car Sunday afternoon, Left-wing politics  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kids, it's why people have heart attacks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 480x256]


Done in one
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per California law, all children have to be restrained in a car seat or other restraint system in the back seat until they are eight years old or 4'9″ in height.

This really has gotten batshiat crazy since the good old days.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That "rear facing seat until 2 yrs old deal" is garbage. Both of my kids could've passed for 3 or better at 2 yrs old. Not a chance they could ever be comfortable in a rear facing seat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuck and roll, Son!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Per California law, all children have to be restrained in a car seat or other restraint system in the back seat until they are eight years old or 4'9″ in height.

This really has gotten batshiat crazy since the good old days.


The nature of a restraint system is such that something that just boosts-up the passener to effectively use the shoulder belt is adequate.  It's not necessary for sufficiently old kids to still be in a preadolescent-type enveloping seat.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

S10Calade: That "rear facing seat until 2 yrs old deal" is garbage. Both of my kids could've passed for 3 or better at 2 yrs old. Not a chance they could ever be comfortable in a rear facing seat.


Comfort is a distant second to safety in the requirements.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: BigNumber12: Per California law, all children have to be restrained in a car seat or other restraint system in the back seat until they are eight years old or 4'9″ in height.

This really has gotten batshiat crazy since the good old days.

The nature of a restraint system is such that something that just boosts-up the passener to effectively use the shoulder belt is adequate.  It's not necessary for sufficiently old kids to still be in a preadolescent-type enveloping seat.


It's necessary for ongoing profit growth for the manufacturers.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: S10Calade: That "rear facing seat until 2 yrs old deal" is garbage. Both of my kids could've passed for 3 or better at 2 yrs old. Not a chance they could ever be comfortable in a rear facing seat.

Comfort is a distant second to safety in the requirements.


I'd choose to take my chances even at that age. I don't think taking my knees to my own face from 12" away seems all that great for me either.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The 1970's scoff at your safety standards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stupid breeders. the earth will not be habitable for enough for your crotch fruit to age into retirement. stop your selfish behaviour. if you you have kids now, they will die horribly. we are the ;ast generation unless something changes big time.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i waited until the end for a video....i really wanted to see a video of this.

how about you ?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: stupid breeders. the earth will not be habitable for enough for your crotch fruit to age into retirement. stop your selfish behaviour. if you you have kids now, they will die horribly. we are the ;ast generation unless something changes big time.


Lol.
 
suid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB. We learned a valuable lesson about our (at the time new) car, and its "child safely disable" in the doors, when our 2-year-old calmly reached out and pulled the door latch while were on the freeway at 65mph.  Gave us a heart attack.  Fortunately he was safely buckled in (though child safety seats back in the early 90s weren't nearly as secure as today).

So yeah - multiple layers of safety are available, but obviously stupid people don't bother with any of them..
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: BigNumber12: Per California law, all children have to be restrained in a car seat or other restraint system in the back seat until they are eight years old or 4'9″ in height.

This really has gotten batshiat crazy since the good old days.

The nature of a restraint system is such that something that just boosts-up the passener to effectively use the shoulder belt is adequate.  It's not necessary for sufficiently old kids to still be in a preadolescent-type enveloping seat.


I'm with you on this. The booster seat applies until the child is of sufficient height to be able to properly use
the restraint system. My daughter is a tall and large girl, so we applied common sense (99% her Mom, natch) but always keeping in mind how to use the restraints properly. We even made an appointment at the local cop shop to get a fresh faced rookie show us the right way install a seat. Rookie cause I'll bet any veteran
had long since forgotten the course.

Good times.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.