HOA gonna HOA   (azfamily.com)
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another reason HOA's are the bane of modern home buying.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As bad as you think HOAs are, HOA management companies are worse.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like the children of the HOA board are too old to use the playground and the HOA board sees no reason for it exit.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Just another reason HOA's are the bane of modern home buying.


Now is not the time for playgrounds.
That comes later.
 
jayphat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HOA Board meeting closed to the public and managed by a third party management company? Who could have POSSIBLY seen this coming, Stevie Wonder?
 
zez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We didn't have an opportunity to voice our opinion. When you move into an HOA community, that is what you are expecting, community," said Dave Pries.


LOL
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What kind of HOA has meetings where the homeowners aren't allowed to attend?

Not that I'm a fan of HOA's, but something seems fishy here.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What I want to know is: When was the life expectancy of this playground determined AND was it showing signs of dying in six months?

Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Play HOA games win HOA prizes
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ganon D. Mire: isamudyson: Just another reason HOA's are the bane of modern home buying.

Now is not the time for playgrounds.
That comes later.


I've read a couple stories of towns that took their playgrounds down because parents were tearing up barriers so their kids could play.  Two of the articles were accompanied by pictures of irate parents without masks.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why do playgrounds even exist any more? They're just places where personal injury lawyers hover around like vultures.
 
