blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Vegas is located where?
In aviation terms, right next door to just about every cutting edge aviation facility we have.

They are working on and testing things that might be operational in 20 years. It's science fiction now.

If a fleet of off the shelf quad-copters can be linked/hived, why not...?

Our black budget is $934 billion, second only to Social Security.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the photos, that's clearly from a recent StarLink launch. Worth seeing, if you get the chance. Heavens Above app can help you with this.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Confirmed. StarLink from Feb. 4. Visible over SoCal starting around 5:13 AM tomorrow morning. Probably already getting pretty faint as orbits are raised.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon Musk is having a good laugh.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Starlink satellites are supposed to be working on reducing their visibility, because there are so many they interfere with visual astronomy. Maybe at dusk/dawn the sun reflects off them.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

