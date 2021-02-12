 Skip to content
(ABC 7 Fort Myers)   Hey baby, do you swing both ways? You know, that's a nice pair of hinges that you got there. You're so beautiful, so tall, so wide. I'd really love to grab your handle and push   (abc-7.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, John S. Forszpaniak, Naples Police Department, Language, Crime, Intoxication, Alcohol intoxication, NAPLES  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  I thought it was a drunk Tom Brady story.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everybody was kung fu flirting,
That door was hot as kindling,
In fact it was a little bit swinging,
But it did it with expert timing!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Glass doors are just asking for it, with those see-thru panes.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should have had a pretty woman come up, flirt with him through the glass, get kissy to the glass, then slam him in the head.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"There is only one perfect stance and it is WIDE, Karate doesn't cut it Ken"
/ I will be making Larry Craig jokes until the day I die
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He is a perfect match for the Final Form (tm) Girl....
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Glass doors are just asking for it, with those see-thru panes.


He could've had a chance if she hadn't been such a square.
 
