(WXYZ Detroit)   Serial poop thread   (wxyz.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Police say the service center cleaned the vehicle at no cost to the owner."

Well, gee, thanks for the effort, but no thanks. Keep the car.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 448x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was gonna say no to the poop thread, but after that sure what the hell.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boss: Hey you, new guy! Clean this shiat up!

New guy : I quit!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
John Deere may make good tractors but you cannot beat a New Holland manure spreader


kuhn-usa.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: John Deere may make good tractors but you cannot beat a New Holland manure spreader


[kuhn-usa.com image 600x300]


Manure spreaders. The only product manufacturers won't stand behind.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BFletch651: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 448x252] [View Full Size image _x_]

I was gonna say no to the poop thread, but after that sure what the hell.


YAY! POOP THREAD!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]


But what does your hedgey do?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marbleisheavy: cowgirl toffee: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]

But what does your hedgey do?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
