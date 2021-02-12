 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Kentucky police chase of a black woman across two counties ends at gun point with A: Murder by cop B: Tasing and beating. C: A hug   (tmz.com)
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the cop even told the other cops "she has her hands" up before hugging her to keep his possible trigger happy partners from unloading on her. Great restraint and compassion here. Very rare
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't know about the rest of you, but I try to squeeze out a fart when I get hugged.

It makes the other person feel really strong.   <3
 
culebra
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heartwarming: police don't gun down a person of color for a non-violent crime.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1274]


CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.


No. This is what comes with experience. This cop read the situation correctly and reacted properly. Notice the old cop behind him doing nothing but standing there waiting.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gotta be a better way to get a hug from a black woman.

Maybe a tshirt that reads "Black women please hug me" ... I'll have to wait 'till after covid to try it out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The chief ought to have had the other officers turn off their sirens. That was undoubtedly adding to the stressful situation.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Maybe a tshirt that reads "Black women please hug me"


That isnt creepy at all
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: No. This is what comes with experience.


yeah I know I can't talk. I'm not in law enforcement but when I have a gun in a holster on my side, no one is hugging me.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: cowgirl toffee: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1274]

[scribbler.com image 850x1182]

[scribbler.com image 850x1182]


CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The chief ought to have had the other officers turn off their sirens.


That was probably the chief's siren. Cops do that at the end of chases all the time - jump out of their cars and leave their sirens on.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

[Fark user image 720x486]

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"


You ever try to pull a pistol out of a modern holster on someone elses body? What kind of John Wick shiat do you think she was gonna do? It wasn't a dumb move it was an excellent job of correctly reading and de-escalating a dangerous situation, you know, the thing we pay and appreciate cops doing. Need more of it and there would be fewer people chanting ACAB.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How did this story make it past the mods?? Here are on Fark ACAB period, there can never be good one as they are all bad. That's what so many tell me here reputedly.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shinji3i: You ever try to pull a pistol out of a modern holster on someone elses body?


We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The chief ought to have had the other officers turn off their sirens.

That was probably the chief's siren. Cops do that at the end of chases all the time - jump out of their cars and leave their sirens on.


There ought to be a best practice defined for this. Once the vehicle is stopped, the siren only seems to exacerbate the tension.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

styckx: I love the cop even told the other cops "she has her hands" up before hugging her to keep his possible trigger happy partners from unloading on her. Great restraint and compassion here. Very rare


It's actually common. There are about 10 million arrests in the US each year and those represent only a tiny fraction of citizen-police interactions.

Police shooting are actually wildly uncommon; there are no credible claims to the contrary. People who spread disinformation with claims of supposed 'genocide' or cops killing black men with impunity are no better than the Q crowd.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All of the above, but in reverse order?

/ worse if not
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We need to fix things so people aren't terrified of our police.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shinji3i: steklo: If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

[Fark user image 720x486]

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"

You ever try to pull a pistol out of a modern holster on someone elses body? What kind of John Wick shiat do you think she was gonna do? It wasn't a dumb move it was an excellent job of correctly reading and de-escalating a dangerous situation, you know, the thing we pay and appreciate cops doing. Need more of it and there would be fewer people chanting ACAB.


This kind of stuff does happen more often it just never makes the news. No reporter is going to bother telling the world about your regular  day at work but if a cop shoots someone or a bulldozer knocks over the wrong house everybody is going to hear about it.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope he understand why she was acting the way she was. She had realized that her reaction to the original situation could have cost her life. Maybe he can convey to his coworkers that people shouldn't be this fearful of police even when they did something wrong
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shinji3i: steklo: If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

[Fark user image 720x486]

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"

You ever try to pull a pistol out of a modern holster on someone elses body? What kind of John Wick shiat do you think she was gonna do? It wasn't a dumb move it was an excellent job of correctly reading and de-escalating a dangerous situation, you know, the thing we pay and appreciate cops doing. Need more of it and there would be fewer people chanting ACAB.


That's exactly it. A women fleeing from the cops. That's one thing already wrong. She's an angel? she should've pulled over immediately. Who the hell flees from cops?

secondly we don't know anything about this person, so maybe it's not out of the question for her to do some "john wick shiat" whoever that is, I don't know.

I know the cop wants to do something nice and helpful, I get it. More power to them but at the same time I would imagine they want to go home in one piece too. I don't mind the cop telling the woman "everything is ok" but the hug I find dangerous.

Also don't cops hate shaking hands?  I used to see that all the time on Cops TV.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: mikaloyd: cowgirl toffee: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1274]

[scribbler.com image 850x1182]

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x379]


I have been warned what will happen

shinji3i
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: styckx: I love the cop even told the other cops "she has her hands" up before hugging her to keep his possible trigger happy partners from unloading on her. Great restraint and compassion here. Very rare

It's actually common. There are about 10 million arrests in the US each year and those represent only a tiny fraction of citizen-police interactions.

Police shooting are actually wildly uncommon; there are no credible claims to the contrary. People who spread disinformation with claims of supposed 'genocide' or cops killing black men with impunity are no better than the Q crowd.


Just to clarify because I think I might have misread that but, you think no cops have killed black men with impunity? And that people who think there are at least one are equivalent to people who think that George Soros has a secret space laser that starts wildfires?
 
rga184
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: How did this story make it past the mods?? Here are on Fark ACAB period, there can never be good one as they are all bad. That's what so many tell me here reputedly.


I can't tell if this is sarcasm, but there's stories about decent cops here all the time.on Fark.  Well. Ok maybe not at all in 2020, but before that, yes.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: cowgirl toffee: mikaloyd: cowgirl toffee: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1274]

[scribbler.com image 850x1182]

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x379]

I have been warned what will happen

[cdn.drawception.com image 300x250]


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nJAHnyWG​fM0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


HA!   :D        (    i    ) Oooooo....
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is that cop holding his gun sideways gangsta style? Nice that he hugged her and all, but lousy firearms technique. (Not that I know anything about guns.)
 
rga184
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: styckx: I love the cop even told the other cops "she has her hands" up before hugging her to keep his possible trigger happy partners from unloading on her. Great restraint and compassion here. Very rare

It's actually common. There are about 10 million arrests in the US each year and those represent only a tiny fraction of citizen-police interactions.

Police shooting are actually wildly uncommon; there are no credible claims to the contrary. People who spread disinformation with claims of supposed 'genocide' or cops killing black men with impunity are no better than the Q crowd.


It's not that police shooting unarmed black men is very common (although the question I have for you is, how many is "not enough to worry about" for you?).  The big issue at stake is that when police DO shoot an unarmed black men, they face no  consequences.

In any case, kudos to the cop.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

[Fark user image image 720x486]

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"


Not sure if you've ever worn a gun belt,  but a would be gun snatcher is at an extreme disadvantage if trying to pull a gun backwards out of a holster with their weak hand when it's being worn on the dominant side of a person trained to protect their weapon.

I get your thought process, but if this was true, cops would pretty much be justified in shooting a person who grabbed at them.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

allears: Is it just me or is that cop holding his gun sideways gangsta style? Nice that he hugged her and all, but lousy firearms technique. (Not that I know anything about guns.)


No he's pointing it down to keep potential accidental firing from murdering the poor woman for nothing.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shinji3i: steklo: If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

[Fark user image 720x486]

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"

You ever try to pull a pistol out of a modern holster on someone elses body? What kind of John Wick shiat do you think she was gonna do? It wasn't a dumb move it was an excellent job of correctly reading and de-escalating a dangerous situation, you know, the thing we pay and appreciate cops doing. Need more of it and there would be fewer people chanting ACAB.


Saw it happen, not to a cop. It was during a demonstration this summer. A PB in the front row had knife, pistol in a retention holster, and OC. Itty-bitty gal walked between us. He had a knife, an empty holster, OC, and a red face.

She must have been a damned magician.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: If you hug a cop you might be able to get their handgun from the holster.

Pretty dumb move on the cop's part I think. I get it he wants the points for being the "good cop" but I think it was a bad idea.

[Fark user image image 720x486]

"now that I have kids, it's a good idea to keep a gun in the house"


You're what's wrong with our society.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

allears: Is it just me or is that cop holding his gun sideways gangsta style? Nice that he hugged her and all, but lousy firearms technique. (Not that I know anything about guns.)


farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Big deal. Police plant hugs on people all the time. This is only news because he got caught on video.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know the answer is always 'C', but this is Fark, and we only hear the bad stories about cops, so now I'm confused.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

genner: allears: Is it just me or is that cop holding his gun sideways gangsta style? Nice that he hugged her and all, but lousy firearms technique. (Not that I know anything about guns.)

[Fark user image 334x488]

[Fark user image 334x488]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ less than a minute ago  

culebra: Heartwarming: police don't gun down a person of color for a non-violent crime.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: styckx: I love the cop even told the other cops "she has her hands" up before hugging her to keep his possible trigger happy partners from unloading on her. Great restraint and compassion here. Very rare

It's actually common. There are about 10 million arrests in the US each year and those represent only a tiny fraction of citizen-police interactions.

Police shooting are actually wildly uncommon; there are no credible claims to the contrary. People who spread disinformation with claims of supposed 'genocide' or cops killing black men with impunity are no better than the Q crowd.


Beings this is fark...

"Citation needed.jpg"

/s
 
