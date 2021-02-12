 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Who could have guessed housing slave wage labor in cattle cars would spread disease   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Resort, Ski resort, Vaccination, Trader Joe's, Grocery store, Colorado, social gatherings, Public health  
•       •       •

963 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 6:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all downhill from here.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's all downhill from here.


That was cold.
 
lynxi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove bus for a ski season the seasonal workers had bunk beds in hotel rooms
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was just at Winter Park!

/ in 1982.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lynxi: I drove bus for a ski season the seasonal workers had bunk beds in hotel rooms


4 people in a 10 × 12 room when I was a resort worker.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's all downhill from here.


Better Off Dead (1985) - Skiing
Youtube YotzUGbgqTc
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who pays slaves?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.