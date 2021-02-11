 Skip to content
Don't ride a shopping cart down a snowy hill and crash into a cop car.
20
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beard has been charged with fleeing from an officer, disorderly conduct, injury or destruction of property, playing in streets, and underage possession of alcohol.

Cops cost society a ton of money and provide almost no benefit. Tell me how the community is served with this.

If he must be charged, a single simple charge to let him know he dun goofed is one thing, this is an abuse of overcharging.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
needs moar gunz... (NSFW language)

Redneck Hooky Bobin
Youtube VTWrIpw9qgs
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Beard has been charged with fleeing from an officer, disorderly conduct, injury or destruction of property, playing in streets, and underage possession of alcohol.

Cops cost society a ton of money and provide almost no benefit. Tell me how the community is served with this.

If he must be charged, a single simple charge to let him know he dun goofed is one thing, this is an abuse of overcharging.


Jesus tap-dancing Christ on a cracker!  That's a crime?  How the hell am I walking the streets after growing up in the 70's and 80's?
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy who got a DUI in a shopping cart....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Knoxville snickers.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NOFX - Freedom Lika Shopping Cart
Youtube zLwcVG_qF74

Malt liquor tastes much better on the street.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hi. I'm Subby and this is Jackass.

/Not Subby.
//But this could be Jackass.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Playing in streets is a crime?
Man, we were serious criminals when we were kids.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is like the 4th story today I've said "You know, that could have been me and my friends."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Laundry cart != shopping cart.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"...disorderly conduct, injury or destruction of property, playing in streets..."

They basically found a way to charge him with three crimes for one act.

The booze and fleeing are on the guy though.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Playing in streets is a crime?
Man, we were serious criminals when we were kids.


CCCAAAARRRRR!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They arrested him for that? Hell I must be public enemy No.2.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That sounds like a regular Tuesday in west Virginia.
 
catmander
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

saywhonow: That sounds like a regular Tuesday in west Virginia.


Nope.  No couches were set on fire.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, we all know that 50 is on the job......Too bad it's Clancy....!!!
 
adamatari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This time I can't resist...
Botan's Shopping Cart Adventure (Eng Sub) #獅白ぼたん #ShishiroBotan #Hololive
Youtube inXNNpqSwDE
They should have stuck to video games I guess.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: They arrested him for that? Hell I must be public enemy No.2.


Yabbut do you have a sick video to prove it?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
>sigh< I miss college.
 
