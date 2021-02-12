 Skip to content
(MSN)   Police became suspicious after a missing man's son visited a local Lowes store, where he bought a 96-gallon trash can with wheels, germicidal bleach, latex gloves and extra-heavy plastic drop cloths. He paid for it using the missing man's debit card   (msn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would have to be some pretty shiate bleach not to be germicidal...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just joking with my wife the other day about how it seems like half of all homicides are solved by security cameras catching people buying rope, tarp, tape, and chemicals at a big box store.

Is our criminals learning?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, no lye?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
did he follow the 'how to get caught for murder' handbook?  that's like the criminal expertise level of a 5 year old
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've paid cash.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortest Columbo episode ever.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That would really only be more suspicious if the missing man's arm was still attached....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obviously he was just doing a covid clean up for his eventual return
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christ. I'm surprised the son didn't post a video of the murder to TikTok.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Should've paid cash.


Should have bought it all earlier.

Never wait until you need a plunger to buy a plunger. Same concept.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Christ. I'm surprised the son didn't post a video of the murder to TikTok.


Or wrote a book, "I almost certainly did it"
 
litespeed74
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a farmer's daughter joke in here somewhere.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Should've paid cash.


They probably only caught him because they were watching for missing dude's card activity. Idiot.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: RaceDTruck: Should've paid cash.

Should have bought it all earlier.

Never wait until you need a plunger to buy a plunger. Same concept.


Drive up to 30 miles in every direction, hit up random hardware and grocery stores, buy normal quantities buried in other purchases, pay in cash, take 2 months to accumulate your stash.

Is that so hard?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spread it out, dude. one Lowe's, one Home depot, and two grocery stores. It's not rocket murder!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All he had to do is watch ONE episode of Forensic Files.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why I fark. Whenever I feel sad I get reminded that morons like this exist and it turns that frown back to a horizontal crease. Sweet.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing we're all good people around here, otherwise there would be thousands of unsolvable crimes out there.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Shortest Columbo episode ever.


"See, there's just this one five hundred little things that are bothering me about your story"
 
mateomaui
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok, so there's obvious, and then there's this guy. Obvious tag isn't obvious enough.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: did he follow the 'how to get caught for murder' handbook?  that's like the criminal expertise level of a 5 year old


FTFA: Then, police said two people told them Jeremy Farmer had boasted about shooting his father twice in the head and hiding his body inside a freezer.

He wasn't exactly MENSA material to begin with.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, I read the headline as "man's missing son" and thought the article was going to be much, much weirder.
 
Jz4p
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RaceDTruck: Should've paid cash.


Then he'd have gotten caught on camera using the dead man's debit card at an ATM.
 
