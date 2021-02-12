 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Sorry, kids   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Unlikely, High school, school leaders, Teacher, Education, guidance Friday, School, updated guidance, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky  
•       •       •

2247 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Fauci has been saying for months that schools can safely reopen given certain factors are met.

That said, we are not in much of a position to reopen schools right now.

https://twitter.com/bhrenton/status/1​3​60326688404553729
Part of the CDC's schools guidance uses indicators and thresholds for community transmission to divide counties into 4 zones: Blue, Yellow, Orange and Red. Just 2 counties (0.06%) are in the "blue" zone. Yellow - 148 (4.7%) Orange - 391 (12.5%) Red - 2599 (82.8%)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If schools open, then we must reinstate snow days.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Kevin Spacey is your new teacher.

So...
Double sorry, I guess.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our schools (eastern MA, town of 50,000) has been doing hybrid since the start of the school year and only closed once due to COVID infections just before Christmas.  The High School is split into two cohorts. Cohort A goes in Monday/Tuesday, everyone has classes from home on Wednesday, and Cohort B goes in on Thursday/Friday.

A report goes out 3x/week to all parents showing reported cases and they're generally very low.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yesterday the teacher put my kid in virtual time out, which meant she was locked out of class

which meant she went and played

open the schools so i'll get back my sanity and stop posting here
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psaki on Friday dismissed the notion that Biden would need to work to cajole teachers back into the classroom. She argued that teachers know the value of being with students in person.

Um ... https://www.wbez.org/stories/parents-​s​ay-the-feud-between-cps-and-the-teache​rs-union-is-pushing-families-away/6706​7d70-a23d-4d4f-aa5f-ce24627644c0

"District officials have argued for months that their school reopening plan was safe, while the union adamantly disagreed, saying CPS was putting staff and students at risk.
The fight included overheated rhetoric and threats to lock large numbers of teachers out of their virtual classrooms for refusing to return in person. CPS ultimately locked dozens of school staff out of their Google Classrooms."

https://chicago.suntimes.com/fran-spi​e​lman-show/2021/2/12/22280480/chicago-t​eachers-union-stacy-davis-gates-jesse-​sharkey-remote-learning-high-school-re​opening

"But Sharkey argued that the negotiations were a "cauldron of tension and difficulty" because Lightfoot and Jackson began the negotiations by declaring through a legal filing that they had "no intent to bargain with us about whether or when to reopen."
"We basically felt ignored, dictated to, run over and treated like our concerns were bogus and completely unjustified," Sharkey said.
"If you want to teach someone to swim, you don't tell them that swimming is safe and throw them into the deep end of the pool. ... You let children play in the shallow end and splash around in it. And they see that it's fun and it's safe. That's the way we should have approached school opening. But when we tried to say that, we were ignored, patronized and bullied.""

Too late.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
precautions: masking, physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Has anyone at the CDC spent any time with kids?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If schools open, then we must reinstate snow days.


Most schools are not 1-1 with Chromebooks so there are no snow days there are remote learning days.  This is actually a great thing as now you can set the end of school in stone at the beginning of the year and don't have to worry about snow messing shiat up.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so disappointing to see that what was once the bastion of infectious disease science worldwide, the CDC, has been so utterly broken and destroyed by the last administration.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump out front shoulda told ya.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you reopen schools, but keep f*cking that chicken:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And Kevin Spacey is your new teacher.

So...
Double sorry, I guess.


deadline.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a clearer way:
STAY HOME.

/seriously. It's mid Feb, we are on the home stretch. Let's just finish this school year then decide how to handle things based on the outlook when we get close to the new school year. Keeping opening and closing is even more disruptive.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: precautions: masking, physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Has anyone at the CDC spent any time with kids?


the israelis said that all of this worked fine with most kids. they said elementary school kids would follow the rules because they're little drones. they said high school kids would follow the rules because they understood why they were in place.
the middle school kids were basically republicans and ruined everything.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: It's so disappointing to see that what was once the bastion of infectious disease science worldwide, the CDC, has been so utterly broken and destroyed by the last administration.


What is disturbing to me is the consistent drumbeat of "oh, we're totally making scientific decisions now...not like the mad rush to reopen during Trump...this is an EVIDENCE BASED mad rush to reopen."  Then they cherry pick the "evidence" from a time where so few schools were open, or they were open in places that had ridiculously low transmission...oh and now we have the variants that Walker posted about that we absolutely do not have enough data from...nor do we have a clue about the long term effects of a "mild case of COVID-19" for anyone, let alone kids.

Look, we get it, you need to reopen schools so the upper middle class white people who live in counties that pay crazy taxes can have their PK-3rd grade day care or whatever.  But why not...you know, actually deal with the problem of how bad online schooling has been and invest in that instead of going straight YOLO?  This isn't going to be the last time we are going to have to deal with this.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've read, many non-government schools have gone back to in-person learning, and there's little evidence that it's led to increased infection through the schools. If governments can't do the job effectively, this seems like a good time to institute voucher programs and let parents take the money to where it can be used better.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: PK-3rd grade day care


This.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Parents want that cheap day care, and they don't care who has to die. God forbid they should actually parent their little crotch trophies.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: Our schools (eastern MA, town of 50,000) has been doing hybrid since the start of the school year and only closed once due to COVID infections just before Christmas.  The High School is split into two cohorts. Cohort A goes in Monday/Tuesday, everyone has classes from home on Wednesday, and Cohort B goes in on Thursday/Friday.

A report goes out 3x/week to all parents showing reported cases and they're generally very low.


Not far from you, half the population, similar deal.  Kindergarten split morning/afternoon, grades 1-12 split Mon/Thu and Tue/Fri.  Masks, sanitizing, each class staying in their homeroom as much as possible, desks 6' apart, lunch delivered to the classroom, ventilation improvements... zero cases of in-school transmission so far this year.

Now they're talking about moving the desks to 3' apart, starting to do weekly pooled testing, and (in a month or so) getting all the teachers vaccinated.  The kids will have to wait for back-to-school to get their shots, it sounds like.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: precautions: masking, physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Has anyone at the CDC spent any time with kids?


I teach in a Southern public elementary school.  Covid is rampant, over 9% of population in active cases right now (just did the math).  Schools are open face to face, have been since August.  Teachers have no choice, except to come in to work or quit.  We are barred by our state law from unionizing, and can have our certificate yanked for talking about it.  Those kids are all over each other like a box full of hamsters.  Even if there weren't 30 of them in a room, they're like magnets to each other.  I catch them *chewing* on their masks.  Not that the teachers aren't any better-- I see them wandering around the room teaching without a mask.  Even though fully masked all day is board policy, nobody seems to give a flying ****.  I double mask and face shield, and have been lucky so far.  Just my school has had a 17% infection rate just among teachers.  And that just crowds the classes even more, because with no teacher, the class has to be split between the other classes, further burdening those teachers.  No subs are willing to work, for some strange reason.  Whole grade levels have been wiped out in other schools.

My point is, there is absolutely no way to put a school full of kids and teachers on a safe trajectory.  No practical way, anyway.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It would probably be fun if you were a good lawyer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: What is disturbing to me is the consistent drumbeat of "oh, we're totally making scientific decisions now...not like the mad rush to reopen during Trump...this is an EVIDENCE BASED mad rush to reopen."  Then they cherry pick the "evidence" from a time where so few schools were open, or they were open in places that had ridiculously low transmission...oh and now we have the variants that Walker posted about that we absolutely do not have enough data from...nor do we have a clue about the long term effects of a "mild case of COVID-19" for anyone, let alone kids.


Yeah. Chicago won't raise limits on bars and restaurants, and won't open the lakefront, because COVID-19 transmission rates are too high, but sending kids - you know, the dirty little disease carrying bastards that give you EVERYTHING - to school? Just fine!

Welp, not me getting COVID, so enjoy parents!
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Parents want that cheap day care, and they don't care who has to die. God forbid they should actually parent their little crotch trophies.


I feel bad for your mom. Can't imagine how farking horrible it was to parent you.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the other teachers at my wife's school just died from COVID, as did his elderly mother. San Diego reopened their schools, and are now seeing dozens of cases in the schools; Los Angeles better not follow suit until things get *much* safer.

/RIP Fred
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look who the science supports now!

Follow The Science!!1!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They seem hell-bent on forcing teachers to go back before getting the vaccine.  Sure, the studies may indicate they don't necessarily need it as long as everything is done to the letter, but they were also saying you didn't need to wear a mask at first either.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: This is what happens when you reopen schools, but keep f*cking that chicken:
[Fark user image 774x764]


Corzano has a population of 1000 people.

Way to make numbers look scary.

Our schools have been running hybrid since september. We have had 0 cases of student to student transmission. Been vitrual full time for 2 weeks twice, because of kids who did get infected outside school, and them quarantining the school, but that has been it. Our school district is a multiple the size of that entire town.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Parents want that cheap day care, and they don't care who has to die. God forbid they should actually parent their little crotch trophies.


Go fark yourself.

Parents want an education and socialization that few are capable of providing to the level professionals can provide for their kids.

Also the kids that are most harmed by this are the ones who were already the most vulnerable.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Superintendent Woundwort just has to learn over and over
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: From what I've read, many non-government schools have gone back to in-person learning, and there's little evidence that it's led to increased infection through the schools. If governments can't do the job effectively, this seems like a good time to institute voucher programs and let parents take the money to where it can be used better.


Hi Betsy- piss of with that bullshiat - and stop letting baby jesus schools open to infect everyone else
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
guess the kids need a better union like the teachers and cops have
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Parents want that cheap day care, and they don't care who has to die. God forbid they should actually parent their little crotch trophies.

Go fark yourself.

Parents want an education and socialization that few are capable of providing to the level professionals can provide for their kids.

Also the kids that are most harmed by this are the ones who were already the most vulnerable.


Poe-tay-toe
Puh-tai-tow

You are both saying the same thing.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.