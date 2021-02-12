 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   This bears repeating: Be very careful when rescuing bears, they can rage and turn on you sending your whole rescue party fleeing for their lives   (thesun.ie) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay guys...when we release these bears, they will be timid and confused so we need to do this as calmly as possible.  Now, all eight hundred and seventy three of you gather in close while I release the latch on this cage."
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to chill with the guy in sunglasses running TOWARDS the bear while laughing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "Okay guys...when we release these bears, they will be timid and confused so we need to do this as calmly as possible.  Now, all eight hundred and seventy three of you gather in close while I release the latch on this cage."


Seriously, what the heck.
Just have one or two people and a long rope.

Oh, and shut your car windows if you are releasing panthers/cheetahs.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solution: Dig a hole and fill it with ash. Surround the hole with peas. When the bear comes to take a pea kick him in the ash hole.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: Solution: Dig a hole and fill it with ash. Surround the hole with peas. When the bear comes to take a pea kick him in the ash hole.


Boooo!!!!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't seem like a bad sign to me. Be worse if the bears were accustomed to people, and DIDN'T panic when surrounded by so many. That's a bear that's going to wander in to town and attack somebody someday, a bear that's freaked out by people is less likely to do that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six Syrian brown bears - some said to have been rescued from people's homes.

Well, there's your problem.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I want to chill with the guy in sunglasses running TOWARDS the bear while laughing.


Morgue freezers are pretty chill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I want to chill with the guy in sunglasses running TOWARDS the bear while laughing.


Gas Monkey guy or Wham guy?
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a bear does eat a Muslim, can the bear use both paws, or does the bear have to use just the right paw?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bears eventually wandered of into the snowy landscape near Duhok where they were killed by an IED.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exit stage left, pursued by a bear...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet they were all hopped up on the devil's dandruff.

pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Zoochosis: Bears
Youtube DFvl7_q51ew
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
well that seemed well thought out & organized.... by the bears!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: If a bear does eat a Muslim, can the bear use both paws, or does the bear have to use just the right paw?


Depends on which way the bear is facing.  Can't use southpaw.

All week, biatches.
 
flemardo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it the best idea to release bears into the wild in the middle of winter?
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yogi bear quoted as saying "Why the HELL didn't I think of that?"
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...I really want to take you guys out into The Bob, set up the camp, place trail cams with soundlink and just leave in the middle of the night. Without telling them they're 5 miles from civilization...

Then, take bets on how soon it devolves into Lord of The Flies, with my own odds pool, audience awards and podcast.

Ethically questionable. Morally reprehensible... Damn funny.

/"Suburban Snowflake Survival Show"... it's got a ring to it...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bears are like land versions of sharks.
I'm gonna fark you up!

/ I'm a shark....
// I'm  a bear....
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The bears were just trying to get a parting gift as the Iraqis did not provide loot bags.
 
