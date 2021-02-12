 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The eight most romantic elevator scenes captured on film. Going down?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Mallrats, list fails.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even see an honorable mention for Ray Rice.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. And here I was thinking that most scenes of romantic elevator encounters involved security cameras.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. And here I was thinking that most scenes of romantic elevator encounters involved security cameras.


Or the very least a GoPro camera.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The meet-cute in The Departed was rather romantic, IMO...

Lift Pick-Up -The Departed
Youtube 8-5z24vJAjo
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Pocket Ninja: Huh. And here I was thinking that most scenes of romantic elevator encounters involved security cameras.

Or the very least a GoPro camera.


That would be pretty high quality if we're moving outside of the security cam realm. It's more likely to be a wobbly cell phone, held vertically of course.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cheech & Chong Nice Dreams 15
Youtube X6snLSXXs9s


NSFW (Man buns/Language)

Hey's not here, man.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These were all bad movies and the writer should feel bad for making this list.

/Oblig fanboy list criticism
 
Electrify
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator (Official Music Video)
Youtube h3Yrhv33Zb8
 
gonegirl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are two elevator movies that crack me up:

* Devil, where there are six people trapped in an elevator and the suspense is over which one of them is the devil.

* Blackout, where there are three people trapped in an elevator and the suspense is over which one of them is a serial killer.

Yes, there are additional elevator movies (films that take place entirely or almost entirely in elevators) beyond these. They have slightly less ridiculous premises.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pennies from Heaven Clip 1981 - Bernadette Peters Lip-Syncs to I Want to Be Bad by Helen Kane 1929
Youtube E0jAG-xIhqA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DRTFA. Did the Cecil hotel make it?
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tannax: I didn't even see an honorable mention for Ray Rice.


Nothing honorable about Ray Rice.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drive - The Elevator
Youtube 0LZh0nrqvIU

i like this one
 
thesharkman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fatal attraction?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shirley MacLaine in a previous life...

The Apartment (5/12) Movie CLIP - A Flower From Miss Kubelik (1960) HD
Youtube 73BHmDv4qYc
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: cowgirl toffee: Pocket Ninja: Huh. And here I was thinking that most scenes of romantic elevator encounters involved security cameras.

Or the very least a GoPro camera.

That would be pretty high quality if we're moving outside of the security cam realm. It's more likely to be a wobbly cell phone, held vertically of course.


If I could sneak my dog on the elevator, strap a Go Pro to her head, and it would be perfect.

She knows how to get all the best shots.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gonegirl: There are two elevator movies that crack me up:

* Devil, where there are six people trapped in an elevator and the suspense is over which one of them is the devil.

* Blackout, where there are three people trapped in an elevator and the suspense is over which one of them is a serial killer.

Yes, there are additional elevator movies (films that take place entirely or almost entirely in elevators) beyond these. They have slightly less ridiculous premises.


They should do a remake of Hitchcock's "Lifeboat" but set it in a stalled elevator.
 
Electrify
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
50 Shades of 'Bags | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube A-Xkx34fxS4
 
Electrify
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Electrify: [YouTube video: 50 Shades of 'Bags | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim]


/possibly NSFW
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: If I could sneak my dog on the elevator, strap a Go Pro to her head, and it would be perfect.

She knows how to get all the best shots.


I'm hoping this isn't leading up to some kind of peanut butter joke.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1x41wi4ekjc71rf2x7zbpt6azg-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


Ray Rice romantic....
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: cowgirl toffee: If I could sneak my dog on the elevator, strap a Go Pro to her head, and it would be perfect.

She knows how to get all the best shots.

I'm hoping this isn't leading up to some kind of peanut butter joke.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [1x41wi4ekjc71rf2x7zbpt6azg-wpengine.​n​etdna-ssl.com image 580x310]

Ray Rice romantic....


Let's be equal opportunity here:
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So I'm the only person here who sees a distinction between romantic and sexy?

/they're both good, don't get me wrong
//elevator sex, where lasting 30 seconds is a plus
///pushing buttons, indeed. Get off on your floor. Something, something shaft.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 260x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's rare to find a single image that so perfectly balances "funny" with "disturbing." Congrats on that.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Producers (1967) - Carmen Ghia's Lift
Youtube 70xgmW4qDw0
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Merv Griffin? You're the elevator killer?!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 260x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


So you need to use creamy peanut butter in the turkey baster for that trick, right?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
how could you forget
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
