 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   Minnesota unveils plow truck that clears snow faster by Tokyo Drifting down the freeway   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Snowplow, back of the plow, Plough, tow plow, Mile, giant snowplow, Driver's license, tandem-axle snowplow  
•       •       •

1291 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's clever.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NA NI ???
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seen 1 in Omaha NE a couple years ago. Was doing a major WTF at first. pretty cool once you figure out it's not crashing.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently, 20 years later, they're still calling it 'Tokyo' Drifting...

...despite the fact that Drifting is more prevalent in Hokkaido than Kyushu...

...or that it's actually an Australian invention...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MnDOT used its MnDOT Minute social media post on Thursday to remind motorists to use caution and stay back at least 10 car lengths when they approach a snowplow ahead of them on the road, which MnFDOT says will keep you and the snowplow driver safe.
Drivers are also reminded to be patient as snowplows move slower than posted speed limits because it's more effective at clearing the snow, MnDOT's website says.

Taking all bets, folks. How many days? Accurate down to the hour pays larger.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't forget the train version.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i live in Florida and even i know about these...!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A vehicle that can suddenly take up two lanes instead of one lane?

I guess they had to call it Tow Plow since BMW is copyrighted
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
[Fark user image 425x318]



My guess is that it's a labor cost vs capital cost thing.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Apparently, 20 years later, they're still calling it 'Tokyo' Drifting...

...despite the fact that Drifting is more prevalent in Hokkaido than Kyushu...

...or that it's actually an Australian invention...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I once was behind some landscaping trailer that fishtailed sideways & flipped ~2 yards of Class 5 onto the freeway.  What a dumbfark

Pilot Induced Oscillation (PIO) will ruin yer day real quick.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*cue Teriyaki Boys*
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's coming right at us!

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Apparently, 20 years later, they're still calling it 'Tokyo' Drifting...

...despite the fact that Drifting is more prevalent in Hokkaido than Kyushu...

...or that it's actually an Australian invention...


People were doing it before they even allowed cars into Australia

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Gangplowing

Go on....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: I once was behind some landscaping trailer that fishtailed sideways & flipped ~2 yards of Class 5 onto the freeway.


What is "Class 5?"

Is it a kind of free-roaming vapor?

likethe80s.comView Full Size


Sounds messy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: Private_Citizen: Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Gangplowing

Go on....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bring Meth e-news
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
[Fark user image image 425x318]


A fully rigged tandem axle plow is in the vicinity of $210,000. So the tow plow is a little more expensive, but saves in fuel and personnel costs.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have no problem with this. It's the snowplow that's pulling it that needs to be set aflame.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Gangplowing:
[Fark user image 425x318]


It takes a certain amount of vehicle speed to get the snow rolling and plowed properly. This is routinely an issue on Chicago expressways during heavy snowstorms, because thousands and thousands of vehicles get stuck in crawling traffic through heavy snow. "Why aren't the trucks plowing this snow?!" Uh, because you and thousands of other people are parked in the middle of it.
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/obligatory
//gangplowing slashies
///come in threes
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: Private_Citizen: Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Gangplowing

Go on....


Hmm, I should Google that...
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Looks like they are doing a gangplow with a single vehicle and a trailer. I wonder what the cost of a tow plow is compared to another plow. At least with 2 plows you can either gangplow a wider road, or split up and do side roads twice as fast.

Gangplowing:
[Fark user image 425x318]


Huh.  A short film documentary I watched on the internet utilized a completely different definition.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.