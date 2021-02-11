 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Want to spread misleading information about the Coronavirus on Facebook? Just post it in Spanish because Facebook apparently only employs moderators who speak 'Murican   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Vaccine, United States, Vaccination, state governments, Spanish-language posts, Latino immigrants, conspiracy theories, analysis of viral misinformation  
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Citation Needed that Facebook moderators actually understand any version of English.
 
EL EM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oy vey!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or post it in FARK's Subbynese moon talk
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Darf man so ein Quatsch auf Deutsch posten?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Facebook debería morir
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
يجب أن يموت Facebook
 
Jz4p
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is well documented.  You can basically make calls for genocide, jihad, or any other number of violent conflicts if you live in any other region or language group (except maybe French).  Heck, English is tough enough for them to manage.  Apparently actually doing their content moderation is degrading work, like being fed a constant line from the local sewer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So how do I say "this vaccine will turn you into a lizard" in Spanish?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Corona Virus" in Spanish is "Crown Virus".
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: So how do I say "this vaccine will turn you into a lizard" in Spanish?


Iguana jeringuilla
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: So how do I say "this vaccine will turn you into a lizard" in Spanish?


¡La vacuna contra COVID-19 te convertirá en cocodrilo!

Un cocodrilo grande.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: So how do I say "this vaccine will turn you into a lizard" in Spanish?


Comerse un pena de lagarto muerto.


I think.
 
