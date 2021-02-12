 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Globe)   Boostrappy Farkers ask "Hey. Wait. Like, news isn't free?"   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool, Federal government of the United States, United States Congress, Australia, President of the United States, Google, Web search engine, Google search, Money  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 12:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only get my news from sites that have half-nekkid women in the sidebar articles.  No paywall!
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that google is taking information from the article and putting it into their search results for free allowing people to get the information that the news paid reporters and whatnot to get they should have to pay.

Also news websites need to find a better method of getting payment than subscriptions. How about a weekly webpaper, compile a bunch of relevant articles together each week and let a person pay $1-2 to access those articles like how the old newspaper style used to work.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? Do you see a paywall on Faux Nooz? Could it be because...without a paywall... they get more people seeing their shiz?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Do you see a paywall on Faux Nooz? Could it be because...without a paywall... they get more people seeing their shiz?


Emphasis mine:

"Rather, public interest journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and its survival is imperative in a society increasingly vulnerable to misleading information that can so easily be spread on the internet," the report said.

You believe Fox and the Kardashians belong in that, then that is on you.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every TV news site has survived without a paywall. Newspapers are married to their subscription service model
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe they should require the people who make the news pay them for reporting it too?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All the while the simple easy answer is rght there in front of them.

Simply stop giving the article preview, and just provide the link to "what we think you are looking for."


If you don't print someone else's writing on your website, then people have to go to the author's site to get it and you don't have to pay them for it.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
News ain't free but propaganda sure is.  That's why I get all my information from shady as fark people with an agenda.  It feels just like the real thing but saves me a bundle in subscription costs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Truth costs money. Propaganda still free.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Anenu: Considering that google is taking information from the article and putting it into their search results for free allowing people to get the information that the news paid reporters and whatnot to get they should have to pay.

Also news websites need to find a better method of getting payment than subscriptions. How about a weekly webpaper, compile a bunch of relevant articles together each week and let a person pay $1-2 to access those articles like how the old newspaper style used to work.


Why?  You get about the same quality of information, spin and accuracy from Twitter posts ending in eggplants.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

slobberbone: iheartscotch: Honestly? Do you see a paywall on Faux Nooz? Could it be because...without a paywall... they get more people seeing their shiz?

Emphasis mine:

"Rather, public interest journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and its survival is imperative in a society increasingly vulnerable to misleading information that can so easily be spread on the internet," the report said.

You believe Fox and the Kardashians belong in that, then that is on you.


Which is why his comment is relevant.  They try to push their agenda by looking like news, and then being "free".  So the cheap bastard public (and yes, they are cheap bastards, look at airline ticket price vs. legroom behavior) will gravitate to the "free" "news".

So in order to protect Democracy, which seems to be your angle here, you should be advocating that it is illegal to pay for news, and paywalls are anti-democratic, and thus also illegal.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Every TV news site has survived without a paywall. Newspapers are married to their subscription service model


And stuff on TV that pays for most of the news. Most local newspapers don't have a today show or "This Is Us," or Bourdain (or Bourdain lite, now I guess), or ... well Fox again.

In addition to lawyers, doctors, and epidemiologists, and four-stars, Fark is full of professional news editors. The latter seem unacquainted with you usually get what you pay for. Then biatch about how to make the news better.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Truth costs money. Propaganda still free.


Truth is very valuable. That is exactly why we dont use it on FARK on any kind of day to day basis
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Every TV news site has survived without a paywall. Newspapers are married to their subscription service model


Newspapers used to have very wide circulation, with subscribers paying for the paper. When people got the paper everyday, it could be subsidized by advertisers, but if people don't really read papers anymore, because of the internet, then advertising just doesn't work.  So subscriptions only it is.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(Google release) THIS JUST IN:  Australia no longer exists.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Twitter is putting up a paywall??
 
EL EM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: (Google release) THIS JUST IN:  Australia no longer exists.


What will become of the Hapsburg treasures?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
+1 subby using a site with a paywall
 
40 degree day
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel like this whole thing could somehow be solved using blockchain. Or maybe not. I don't really know what I'm talking about.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
slobberbone:

"Rather, public interest journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and its survival is imperative in a society increasingly vulnerable to misleading information that can so easily be spread on the internet," the report said.

There is no 'public interest journalism' anymore.

There is Pander to the Left, Pander to the Right, and Anything Goes For Clicks journalism.

If you think ANY of the mainstream news outlets (including NPR) do not precisely fit one of those three buckets you are being brainwashed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EL EM: Dr Jack Badofsky: (Google release) THIS JUST IN:  Australia no longer exists.

What will become of the Hapsburg treasures?


I thought that guy was vanquished in Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zgrizz: slobberbone:

"Rather, public interest journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and its survival is imperative in a society increasingly vulnerable to misleading information that can so easily be spread on the internet," the report said.

There is no 'public interest journalism' anymore.

There is Pander to the Left, Pander to the Right, and Anything Goes For Clicks journalism.

If you think ANY of the mainstream news outlets (including NPR) do not precisely fit one of those three buckets you are being brainwashed.


You are the problem.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zgrizz: slobberbone:

"Rather, public interest journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and its survival is imperative in a society increasingly vulnerable to misleading information that can so easily be spread on the internet," the report said.

There is no 'public interest journalism' anymore.

There is Pander to the Left, Pander to the Right, and Anything Goes For Clicks journalism.

If you think ANY of the mainstream news outlets (including NPR) do not precisely fit one of those three buckets you are being brainwashed.


This guy's telling it like it is!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Anenu: Considering that google is taking information from the article and putting it into their search results for free allowing people to get the information that the news paid reporters and whatnot to get they should have to pay.

Also news websites need to find a better method of getting payment than subscriptions. How about a weekly webpaper, compile a bunch of relevant articles together each week and let a person pay $1-2 to access those articles like how the old newspaper style used to work.


I read news because it's there. I don't need it. And, I'm not going to pay for it. I think I bought a news 10 time in 40 years?
I might pay for a website. But. I'm not paying for all of them.
LOL it's stupid these different news makers actually want to get into a war of competing sites someone's going to get raped and lose their jobs and be out of money because there isn't enough money around for everyone to get paid.
But I guess everybody loves playing the capitalism rape game.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Took me a minute to parse the article's headline. Why is British English so afraid of articles and pronouns?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Took me a minute to parse the article's headline. Why is British English so afraid of articles and pronouns?


Leads to Frenchness
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: zgrizz: slobberbone:

"Rather, public interest journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and its survival is imperative in a society increasingly vulnerable to misleading information that can so easily be spread on the internet," the report said.

There is no 'public interest journalism' anymore.

There is Pander to the Left, Pander to the Right, and Anything Goes For Clicks journalism.

If you think ANY of the mainstream news outlets (including NPR) do not precisely fit one of those three buckets you are being brainwashed.

This guy's telling it like it is!



Also know your own history, we're simply back to a place on the wheel we've already been beofre.
Originally "news papers" were 100% partisan/political POV propaganda papers that simply pandered to their base.
The idea of factual objective news reporting came along much later, and did have a heyday for a while, as much as anything created by subjective people can. When that was the rising cultural paradigm.
But as with all thigns the wheel keeps on spinning and we get back to some been there done that eventually.

As we are now, with the return to privatized wealthy people mass speech platforms, becasue in all honestly your free pleb blog is analogous to a wealthy news moguls broadcast these days.
Everyone on the internet has world wide speech capacity of their own so why would they treat theirs any different than lone yahoos on twitter are allowed to treat theirs?
They are analogous in practice.
 
zbtop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fundamental problem with society:

The truth is paywalled, the lies are free.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only news source I trust is FWD:FWD:FWD:RE:
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: When people got the paper everyday, it could be subsidized by advertisers, but if people don't really read papers anymore, because of the internet, then advertising just doesn't work.


We tried nothing and we're all out of options. Every other industry has adapted to the internet.

The fact is, nobody needs a local paper like they used to. The paper was more than local news, it was national news, business sports and science news, weather, TV listings, movie showtimes, comics, fashion, upcoming concerts and festivals, recipes, puzzles, gossip, tv book and movie reviews. For twenty years, people have been able to get that same variety of information from a variety of sources, and often done better.

Local news has been flailing, trying to figure out why no one cares about the latest city council meeting, but it's not that. It's that the services that used to subsidize local news are now superfluous, and they're still trying to drag along with Atlanta's own entertainment reporter writing about how Brooklyn 99 was cancelled.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.