(Al Jazeera)   Stonehenge may have first been erected in Wales, scientists say, before being moved to England by religious devotees desperate to find some place to worship that they could pronounce   (aljazeera.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was there when the aliens moved the slabs to their current location.  Huge aliens with hard hats and lift belts depositing slab after slab on the site.  Then one comes up to me - I think he was the forealien - carrying a clipboard.  He hands it to me with his tentacle and says, "Hey, I need you to sign for this."

I was taken aback.  "Um...I honestly don't think I have the authority to sign for something like this."

He just sighed impatiently and said, "Look, buddy, if I can't someone to sign for this we're just going to leave them here like this."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The first place an erection happens is rarely the most convenient
 
lurkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Obviously the showroom was near the quarry, duh.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hanfod go iawn y mater yw iddo gael ei symud, ond sut y llwyddodd i fritain o'i darddiad Manaweg Gwyddelig. a fark y saesneg Rhyddid Cymru rhyddid yr Iwerddon Rhyddid Manaweg Rhyddid Cernyw A Rhyddid yr Alban Mae'r Saeson yn meddiannu cŵn moch sy'n sgriwio dros bob diwylliant maen nhw'n cwrdd â nhw.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Considering that where Stonehenge is has a long and large history of being a religious site, It's not surprising that people would move other monuments there.
It's also easily accessible and seems like a great area for setting up a big temporary encampment around the monument.
The why is probably lost unless we find that clipboard, though.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
what's the big deal?  It's like 18" tall.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Speaking of getting erected in whales, is Subby's mom available tonight?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Its smaller in real life.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So are you whales from Salisbury?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a Stonehenge of Whales might look like


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Know what else is in Wales?


mbc1955.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



be seeing you...
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oooh, building a henge are we? Lovely.

Help you push it along? All right.

How far are we going? 200 miles?

200 miles in this day and age? I don't even know where I live now!

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they moved it to Foxlydiate, Worcestershire. Both pronounced exactly as they are spelled.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Know what else is in Wales?


[mbc1955.files.wordpress.com image 850x569]


be seeing you...


You know what's missing on that map?

Housing.

Where do all the people living in the village actually, you know, *LIVE*?
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Welsh UFC fighter came out to this.

Dafydd Iwan - Yma O Hyd
Youtube jjFHqMxLGjg


Which due to his heart in the fight, helped me go down a rabbit hole of Welsh music.

Holy shiat, how in the world is any of that stuff pronounced? You could give me ten thousand pronunciations of "dfddy hgjggs ttytthhh" (not actual Welsh words but you didn't know that until I said so) and I could see running with any of them.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I liked it better when it was this thread:   https://www.fark.com/comments/111742​02​/You-moved-toes-but-you-left-moai-didn​t-you-You-druids
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I was there when the aliens moved the slabs to their current location.  Huge aliens with hard hats and lift belts depositing slab after slab on the site.


Safety first! Good on them!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: steklo: Know what else is in Wales?


[mbc1955.files.wordpress.com image 850x569]


be seeing you...

You know what's missing on that map?

Housing.

Where do all the people living in the village actually, you know, *LIVE*?


Forget that, where is the bar?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Where do all the people living in the village actually, you know, *LIVE*?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: What a Stonehenge of Whales might look like


[i.imgur.com image 475x426]


Reminds me of the time I went to Wales, and when I got off of the airplane, I was the only one there with a harpoon.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: dittybopper: Where do all the people living in the village actually, you know, *LIVE*?

[Fark user image 420x315]


Whatever.  I just want a Lotus Seven.

No, scratch that, I want one of those insanely powerful Caterham replicas in Prisoner trim.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Hanfod go iawn y mater yw iddo gael ei symud, ond sut y llwyddodd i fritain o'i darddiad Manaweg Gwyddelig. a fark y saesneg Rhyddid Cymru rhyddid yr Iwerddon Rhyddid Manaweg Rhyddid Cernyw A Rhyddid yr Alban Mae'r Saeson yn meddiannu cŵn moch sy'n sgriwio dros bob diwylliant maen nhw'n cwrdd â nhw.


Translation: S'up
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know what else was, ah, um, erected in Wales?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A little respect would be nice. I died carrying stone #4. A lot of men got hernias and I only know about the first 3 stones. I'm probably not even the only guy who died. I was in back, didn't see a mouse, and stepped right on it. The poor bugger never had a chance, he was warm and fuzzy but boy do they get slippery quick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Where do all the people living in the village actually, you know, *LIVE*?


That's just one example. There are others. Like where does the food come from? Where do they put their trash/garbage?   Not to mention you have all these ex-spies and whatnot just walking around all day, what do they do for fun other then play real life chess, etc.

I could be here for hours discussing this.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: Nobody in Peculiar: What a Stonehenge of Whales might look like


[i.imgur.com image 475x426]

Reminds me of the time I went to Wales, and when I got off of the airplane, I was the only one there with a harpoon.


I went to Wales in the Boy Scouts.  Camped less than a mile as the crow flies from Bron-Y-Aur and didn't know it.

Some Zepp head I am.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Camped less than a mile as the crow flies from Bron-Y-Aur and didn't know it.


That's ok...One night after my band did a bar gig in Huntington, Long Island I pushed my bass amp out the door and slammed right into Ritchie Blackmore.

Now at the time I had no clue what he looked like (way before the internet) and he says  "watch it mate!" and peeked around the amp to look at me.

he had white powder in his moustache. I thought it was from eating white Entemann donuts...
 
