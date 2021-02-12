 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Texas mom tackles peeping tom looking in her daughter's window - a full on, open field, down in one move tackle   (foxnews.com) divider line
51
    More: Hero, Resisting arrest, Arrest, Dramatic video, Texas mom body, suspected peeping tom, teenage daughter's bedroom window, Zane Hawkins, Mutual Fund  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 11:20 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Peeping in windows in Texas? You got a death wish, son? Like 12 out of 10 people there have a gun. And half of them are just itchin' to go all Yosemite Sam on someone.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


Yep. I avoid these kinds of people like the plague. And, I always tell the woman I was dating that her creepy father is why I don't want to hang around with her anymore. These always come across as pretty thirsty... especially the last one. Is that a ra#e threat?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image image 215x300]


Ugh....#10.  Does that include kissing and bedroom activities?
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...peeping tom looking in her daughter's window..."
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess everyone being football obsessed in Texas was good for something after all.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Combustion: Peeping in windows in Texas? You got a death wish, son? Like 12 out of 10 people there have a gun. And half of them are just itchin' to go all Yosemite Sam on someone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


#10. Okay, I'm giving your daughter $100. Pay up.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image image 215x300]

Ugh....#10.  Does that include kissing and bedroom activities?


Butt stuff?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate when they report "controlled substance" and never use adjectives to exactly what drug it was.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Best I've seen since:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image image 215x300]

Ugh....#10.  Does that include kissing and bedroom activities?


Yes, it's the whole reason some creep wrote the list.
 
Sebas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image image 215x300]

Ugh....#10.  Does that include kissing and bedroom activities?


That's why he tells his daughter to take it up the butt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also. my local news reported this saying he was arrested for evading police and the controlled substance but he was not charged with being a peeping tom.

WTF?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Awesome tackle. l love stories like this.

Now I just have to take a Silkwood shower after clicking on a Fox News link.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The_Sponge: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image image 215x300]

Ugh....#10.  Does that include kissing and bedroom activities?

Butt stuff?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


Yeah...I really don't know if people who post shiat like that believe it or do it because they think it's funny.  If they believe it, then it's just sad for them as people...and if they think it's funny....well, I guess that's also just sad for them as people.

It doesn't say "I'm a good and nice person."
 
baronm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did she lead with the helmet?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: I hate when they report "controlled substance" and never use adjectives to exactly what drug it was.


He was in posession of DDT. Really bad for the environment.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Explodo: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]

Yeah...I really don't know if people who post shiat like that believe it or do it because they think it's funny.  If they believe it, then it's just sad for them as people...and if they think it's funny....well, I guess that's also just sad for them as people.

It doesn't say "I'm a good and nice person."


Really reinforces a patriarchal society where daughters are viewed as property. It doesn't help raise strong, independent women who can make choices and decisions for themselves.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Picture of suspect:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Explodo: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]

Yeah...I really don't know if people who post shiat like that believe it or do it because they think it's funny.  If they believe it, then it's just sad for them as people...and if they think it's funny....well, I guess that's also just sad for them as people.

It doesn't say "I'm a good and nice person."

Really reinforces a patriarchal society where daughters are viewed as property. It doesn't help raise strong, independent women who can make choices and decisions for themselves.


To be honest, I didn't expect this take from the Dodge man.  But kudos.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronm: Did she lead with the helmet?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


Guys who post stuff like this were always the borderline date rapists back in the day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How mom and dad met...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronm: Did she lead with the helmet?


2 of them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their family pets...

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Explodo: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]

Yeah...I really don't know if people who post shiat like that believe it or do it because they think it's funny.  If they believe it, then it's just sad for them as people...and if they think it's funny....well, I guess that's also just sad for them as people.

It doesn't say "I'm a good and nice person."


Here is my revision of the Ten Rules For Dating My Daughter lists, to get to what the real issue with these fathers are.

1. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
2. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
3. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
4. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
5. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
6. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
7. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
8. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
9. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
10. The most important thing to me about my daughter is her intact hymen.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Explodo: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]

Yeah...I really don't know if people who post shiat like that believe it or do it because they think it's funny.  If they believe it, then it's just sad for them as people...and if they think it's funny....well, I guess that's also just sad for them as people.

It doesn't say "I'm a good and nice person."


It actually says "Petition to have my daughter as your Freshman dorm mate. She's going to go absolutely wild."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Their dog and son...

laughtard.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CSB
Lake Grove, NY Circa 1980 (age: 16)

I lived in a typical suburban neighborhood. Cul-de-sacs, tree lined streets. Typical John Hughes movie kind of neighborhood.

There was a girl, Susan who lived around the corner from me. She always liked me and sometimes got to be to the point of stalkerish teen behavior. I liked her as a friend but didn't want to be her girlfriend. She had other plans...

So one day, minding my own business I get a call from a mutual friend of ours.  She tells me that Susan has a new telescope in a spare bedroom that's pointed right into my room.

I looked at my window and noticed that she does have a clear shot of my window from where her house is. I Never noticed that before. So I head on over to Susan's house to see for myself.

I get over there and make an excuse to use the bathroom upstairs where I know the telescope is. I climb the stairs and go into the spare bedroom. Sure enough, big old telescope. So I looked in. Yup...nothing but a clear shot of my bedroom. I've no clue how long she's been doing this and now I'm feeling a bit embarrassed.
I get back downstairs and I confront her.

Me: So, nice telescope. See anything interesting?

Susan: Oh, you saw that? Uhm....yeah.

Me: That's pretty sick that you do that. How long have you been spying on me?

Susan: Only a few days. The telescope is brand new.

Me: What is it you're looking at?

Susan: Well, I notice you play guitar in your window a lot.

Me: You watch me play guitar in my window?

Susan: You do it all the time.

Me: Do you watch me getting undressed and dressed too?

Susan: Uhm....

Me: Do me a favor, ok? Remove the telescope. I'm going to go home now and have my mom take me to the store so I can buy shades that cover my windows.

Susan: Don't do that, I won't look again...I spent a lot of money on that thing. I can't return it!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The girl when her best friend doesn't text her back...

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


A bet there is a 'liberal hunting permit' bumper sticker on their car.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: It doesn't help raise strong, independent women who can make choices and decisions for themselves.


Good*, daddy's little princess will be under his control until she marries a man just like him. Rinse and repeat for generations.

*not good
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, and here are the Ten Rules For Dating My Son

1. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
2. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
3. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
4. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
5. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
6. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
7. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
8. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
9. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
10. My boy has got wild oats to sow, so just let him have it.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like her. I like her a lot.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


that all well and good until dad meets his little girls new boyfriend who is 2-3 times dad size and could pick up and throw dad.

But it fun to watch.  back in collage I saw it.  dad came to visit and meet daughters new BF.  He figured he give the guy the don't mess with my daughter talk.   He wimp out soon as he saw BF.  dad was bout 5ft 5 in tall and might have been 170 lbs.  Bf was 6ft+ and was bout 300 lbs and all muscle(football player.)  dad back down real fast.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image image 215x300]

Ugh....#10.  Does that include kissing and bedroom activities?


Threat or promise?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]


That's one creepy list that reads like the father's one of those deeply scary purity abusers.

images.fastcompany.netView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Astorix: Good for the lionesses in the world who protect their daughters when too many cops don't do shiat except crack the skulls of black people. We had to drop kick a kid who lurked around our daughter.

I have always thought would be stalkers and creeps should be shown the hard way our daughters are NOT their prey.
[Fark user image 215x300]

Guys who post stuff like this were always the borderline date rapists back in the day.


You know why they are like that? They realize "I have a daughter. What if she ends up with a guy like ME?" They almost get it, almost.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Im amazed how many gentle and empathetic Farkers immediately start posting like this is a bad thing. Apparently because some slimy criminal got caught or something. Dont Mess With Texas.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good on her! I chased one when I was younger, but he jumped a fence and got away.

/I am not kidding, there is a guy who must remember being chased by a woman in BDUs with a stun baton and an angry corgi in an apartment complex in MS in '05.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Keeps her head up, has a good approach angle. 40 speed is a little low, but playing speed is fast. Wraps up and drives target to the ground. Tackle was a bit high, but the result was good.

She's probably good for a 2nd/3rd round pick as a DL.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yomrfark: I like her. I like her a lot.


I wish she was my neighbor. I bet there is an 8/10 chance that she also makes amazing brisket too.
 
Explodo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Im amazed how many gentle and empathetic Farkers immediately start posting like this is a bad thing. Apparently because some slimy criminal got caught or something. Dont Mess With Texas.


I didn't see a single person talking about the apprehension being a bad thing.  I think we all applaud her ability to apprehend.  We're talking about the weirdo rules.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love women with balls.  Well, not actual BALLS, but you know, the invisible kind that just come out when she needs to protect her family.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bigdogdaddy: I love women with balls.  Well, not actual BALLS, but you know, the invisible kind that just come out when she needs to protect her family.


When I shared this yesterday on FB I said it was lost footage of my mom from 20 years ago, she's a bit of a badass in that she isn't afraid of anyone. 

I've seen all 5'3" of her jabbing her finger into the chest of a giant 6'6" guy who hit his son in a store that they were both shopping in. The fear in his eyes is something I'll never forget.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.