(WSOCTV)   Best. Taco. Run. Ever   (wsoctv.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, English-language films, Scratchcard, Lottery, Cancer, Wendell Pentecost, Gambling, Family, taco run  
1947 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was on the way to get tacos with my autistic grandson..."

So we got a Rain Man scenario, basically.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first rule of Winning the Lottery is don't tell anyone you won the lottery.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "I was on the way to get tacos with my autistic grandson..."

So we got a Rain Man scenario, basically.


I feel like I'm going to hell for laughing at that 😂😆
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't mention what kind of tacos. Great "reporting" there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Area man goes out to pay stupid tax, buys lottery ticket instead.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "I was on the way to get tacos with my autistic grandson..."

So we got a Rain Man scenario, basically.


Exactly.

"I was on the way to get tacos with my autistic grandson, and I bought the ticket," he said. "I played the numbers he wanted:

1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8...
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel cheated. I got tacos for lunch and all I got was a full belly.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: And I said, 'I ain't lying, I told you I was gonna win this thing.'"

Now let's subtract the lifetime cost of these tickets since this seems to indicate a pattern. My guess is that he's still ahead but I will be the amount won starts to look a lot less worth it.

\I Shouldn't be throwing stones
\\I occasionally grab one of the tedious style scratchers to entertain me on lunch. I'm surprisingly closer to break even than I should be
\\\Lucky #3
 
patowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KingKauff: I feel cheated. I got tacos for lunch and all I got was a full belly.


Sounds like you were cheated out of cramps, gas and involuntary discharge.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PackageHandler: \I Shouldn't be throwing stones
\\I occasionally grab one of the tedious style scratchers to entertain me on lunch. I'm surprisingly closer to break even than I should be
\\\Lucky #3


Try not buying at the same place. It makes a micro of a difference. Ymmv.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

patowen: KingKauff: I feel cheated. I got tacos for lunch and all I got was a full belly.

Sounds like you were cheated out of cramps, gas and involuntary discharge.


Maybe not, study it out in person
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he's planning on living more than 16 years, he should have taken the $25k/yr option. It would have even been better if he'd have given the ticket and winnings to his grand son. An autistic kid would have a much easier life with a guaranteed $25k/yr especially after grandpa eventually dies and being young makes the pay off more.  (Article didn't mention how old the kid was, but he's at least 12 or 13 as he was adopted 11 years ago.)
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: PackageHandler: \I Shouldn't be throwing stones
\\I occasionally grab one of the tedious style scratchers to entertain me on lunch. I'm surprisingly closer to break even than I should be
\\\Lucky #3

Try not buying at the same place. It makes a micro of a difference. Ymmv.


Yea, I almost never buy multiples of the same ticket at the same place on the same day. While it likely doesn't make an appreciable difference it does help keep one from losing a bunch of money trying to binge through to the winning ticket.

We were actually on a pretty hot streak around the holidays when the wife and I were bored then on the last round of tickets I had accidentally taken the losers in to redeem and tossed the winners in the bin. When I tried to redeem them and realizing what I had done we decided it was our sign to cash them out and put that game on ice for a while.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now they can afford to get premium TP for the day after taco day.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Winners are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life or have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000. He chose the lump sum"

So he's decided to live 15.6 more years
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

