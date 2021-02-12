 Skip to content
(AP News)   Folks in snowshoes create beautiful temporary artwork on golf course. Please don't cross the Finnish line   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Finland, social challenge, Associated Press, amateur artist Janne Pyykko, visual challenge, ephemeral artwork, guidance of local resident, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was honestly expecting a field of dicks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look how percise and symmetrical the design is. I can't believe some crummy snowshoe'ers are taking credit for what is so obviously the work of extraterrestrials
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: I was honestly expecting a field of dicks.


Field of Dicks is the name my baseball inspired porn fantasy film.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenJed_77: Repeat


It's so nice, they did it twice.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Tyrosine: I was honestly expecting a field of dicks.

Field of Dicks is the name my baseball inspired porn fantasy film.


Mine's Field of Reams.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is really, really impressive and I especially like the hexagonal motif in keeping with ice crystals. If it was actually done by foot it's practically error free. Too bad it's going to melt in time
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a better pic than the earlier BBC story.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly the local golf course where I grew up hated that we'd go sledding, tobogganing on their greens in the winter.

Not sure how they'd feel about snowshoes
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The intricacy of that pattern is astounding.  In my engineers mind, the only way I can see them doing this is to have some sort of a template using a GPS, that shows them exactly where they are and where to step next.  Sort of a GPS birds-eye view.

It's still astounding.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Repeat


Yeah, but the photos in this article are better than the one submitted last night.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is a crop circle made by aliens. Wearing snowshoes.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd have gone with Cool, but Spiffy works.
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Best use for a golf course yet
 
moku9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snow-Circles are proof, PROOF I dare say, of extraterrestrials are among us. Hang on, there's a knock at the door......
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I was honestly expecting a field of dicks.


try C-span; i hear they're having a bit of a do today.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Supposedly the local golf course where I grew up hated that we'd go sledding, tobogganing on their greens in the winter.

Not sure how they'd feel about snowshoes


I did the same on the golf course in Japan I grew up nearby.
 
