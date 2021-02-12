 Skip to content
(Vice)   Terrifying video of 3 armed men robbing a convenience store when they come up against an angry 14-year-old girl with a machete   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Robbery, small family convenience store, fluffy white dog, Theft, side door of the small kiosk, motorcycle helmets, MEXICO CITY, men  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweetheart? Next time a hard thrusting into the soft spot where the solar plexus is, and an upward hoist, then a turn, and downward slash on exit. Wiping the flat of the blade on the back of the fallen, before stepping over the corpse.  THEN, the news can say "an act of swordsmanship that would make the Bride from Kill Bill proud".
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of the dog getting in on the action?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
you'd figure having 3 arms would give some advantage to the criminals
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How Dare You!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you'd figure having 3 arms would give some advantage to the criminals


Came here to say the same thing, but I see you have it covered
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.


They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.

They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.


To be fair a machete isn't a knife. It's made for chopping, not slicing, and doesn't have a flexible blade like a sword.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The angry 14 year old girl got to chopping, now they're your standard 2 armed men.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: No mention of the dog getting in on the action?


No the article does mention the dog "got in on it" by barking??? I don't know what they expected that tiny poof to do.

/it is super adorable though
//I miss my dog
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.

They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.


This time they'll use the guns first as they know what to expect.  The comment was a bit odd.  "We can't do it here."  Do what?  Was this not a random act and they were purposefully coming after the girl for a reason?  Or was it just something in translation that makes it seem odd?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Pope Larry II: Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.

They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.

To be fair a machete isn't a knife. It's made for chopping, not slicing, and doesn't have a flexible blade like a sword.


Came to say the same thing, she used her weapon as it was designed to be used, think of it more as a long-bladed ax than a sword.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is nothing more dangerous than a pissed off 14 year old girl.

And that one had a machete.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.

They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.


I wouldn't bet my life on this, but often criminals use guns not with the intent of actually *USING* them, but with the intention of intimidating their intended victims into compliance.

Often, they are shocked and surprised when an intended victim fights back.

Like I said, it's not the kind of thing you'd bet your life on, but I've heard of it happening a number of times.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Pope Larry II: Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.

They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.

To be fair a machete isn't a knife. It's made for chopping, not slicing, and doesn't have a flexible blade like a sword.


Umm, maybe I've used the cheap assed version in the past, cause they were very flexible? No snark, genuine curiosity. Admittedly I haven.t them very much. Definitely not a stabby type of weapon though, that's for sure..
The Mom got right in front of her daughter like a fierce Senora Oso though. Props to her.
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks like she almost chopped her mom's hand off at the wrist.
 
Sentient
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brave, maybe desperate, but... it's Mexico. I've lived there. Even the petty criminals align with a cartel, and getting on the news for fighting back is signing your own death warrant. She'll be in the news again before long, and not for the reasons you might want.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sentient: Brave, maybe desperate, but... it's Mexico. I've lived there. Even the petty criminals align with a cartel, and getting on the news for fighting back is signing your own death warrant. She'll be in the news again before long, and not for the reasons you might want.


It's Bogota, not Mexico.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The dog is the true hero!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She didn't even hesitate, just grabbed it and went right after them
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For f*ck's sake just show the video all the way through.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Machete approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: No mention of the dog getting in on the action?


Fark user imageView Full Size


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Note to future boyfriends about breaking up with her, she just might get choppy. You have been warned!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: Nurglitch: Pope Larry II: Badmoodman: "Regardless, they now know what's waiting for them if they come back."

They'll bring guns to a knife fight.

They did bring guns to a knife fight....and lost.

To be fair a machete isn't a knife. It's made for chopping, not slicing, and doesn't have a flexible blade like a sword.

Umm, maybe I've used the cheap assed version in the past, cause they were very flexible? No snark, genuine curiosity. Admittedly I haven.t them very much. Definitely not a stabby type of weapon though, that's for sure..
The Mom got right in front of her daughter like a fierce Senora Oso though. Props to her.


They're tools, so design is going to vary.  Sort of like trying to define exactly what a hammer should look like.  What you're going to do with it is going to affect what you need, even though the tasks involved are generally similar.  Local preference + what exactly you're doing with it dictates form.  You can end up with anything from a flexible blade to the short sword edition of an axe.
 
toejam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
what a hack
 
docilej
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devout_Follower_of_Fark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: It's Bogota, not Mexico.


Whup, I did read that wrong. I have not lived in Bogota.
Here's hoping the situation is different where she and her family are.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reverse knife to a gun fight.
Sean Connery (Highlander not The untouchables) would be proud.
 
