 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Christianity Today)   At this point, wouldn't it be easier to compile a list of high-profile evangelists who *haven't* engaged in sexual misconduct?   (christianitytoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Ravi Zacharias, late Ravi Zacharias, Christian apologetics, images of young women, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, RZIM board, 12-page report, massage therapists  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 2:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need a Bathroom Bill to protect the children. Evilgelicals need their own designated restrooms.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ravi Zacharias was considered a wise, sage, scholarly apologist when I was growing up. I used to listen to him all the time on the radio. He was also the kind of of Christian that Fark loves to hate, for good reason: He loved to argue that there's no such thing as morality without God, loved to argue that Christianity is the only "worldview" that comes close to making sense, and enjoyed nothing more than using strawman atheists as a punching bag:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


To be honest, when it started coming out that he was a sexual predator, I hadn't even thought about him for almost 10 years, but when I heard what he did, my response was basically "Yeah, that tracks."

I just wish he could have had his downfall while he was still alive.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just assume that any evangelical minister has a closet full of skeletons that would make the devil wince.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whenever I see a story about some new sexual predator or pedophile, my first question is usually 'What church does he work for?'
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby if you need printer paper you could have just asked.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm hoping that some sort of misconduct brings vengeance upon this asshole (especially how he shut off his mega-church to flood victims in Texas):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've already compiled it.  I'll put a copy here:


.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Whenever I see a story about some new sexual predator or pedophile, my first question is usually 'What church does he work for?'


Politics, money, authority.
All of those in high enough doses bring out the bad in people.
The good, too, but very few good people make it that high up. and usually only when society is good itself.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm hoping that some sort of misconduct brings vengeance upon this asshole (especially how he shut off his mega-church to flood victims in Texas):

[Fark user image 850x480]


If you haven't seen it yet, this video (4 min.) is pretty hilarious.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: PirateKing: Whenever I see a story about some new sexual predator or pedophile, my first question is usually 'What church does he work for?'

Politics, money, authority.
All of those in high enough doses bring out the bad in people.
The good, too, but very few good people make it that high up. and usually only when society is good itself.


But only they can blow away the covid.

images.chesscomfiles.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.