(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Police fail to appreciate redesign of their logo by local TV station that reads "coffee, corruption, donuts"   (inquirer.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Do they drink coffee?
2. Do they eat donuts?
3. This one is rhetorical.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth in advertising laws are a biatch
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do cops get an instant retraction?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they couldn't fit something about the MOVE fire in there somewhere.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the PPD commish's last name is Outlaw??
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't corruption in a government run agency a given? It should be on all the government logos.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're all missing the fact that the Police Commissioner's name is OUTLAW.
 
Sebas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Commisioner Outlaw. So awesome!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it should have said "Just a little bit less corrupt than waste management."  Credit where credit due and all.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, working in TV news for 15 years, I can understand how it happens. A rushed producer needs a philly police logo for a graphic. They snag one off a quick google search without looking at it closely and it airs. Then all hell breaks loose.

On the other hand, working in TV news for 15 years - HOW THE fark DOES THIS HAPPEN IN MARKET #5? I can see some dumb-ass intern in Bumblefark, Nebraska doing this on a weekend morning show. By the time you get to Philly, you damn well better know better. Plus - how do you not have ten thousand real philly police logos already in your graphics archive?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why do cops get an instant retraction?


Because the station director didn't want his car towed on a weekly basis for the next several years?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth hurts don't it?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I won't get any support for it here on Fark, but cops are unfairly criticized for the donut thing. They're on the road for much of their shifts with short breaks and lunches that donut shops are convenient and sensible stops. We notice them because of the easily identifiable cars, but also see all sorts of contractor vans at the donut shops that don't get criticized for their stops. And besides, people like donuts.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Marcus Aurelius: Why do cops get an instant retraction?

Because the station director didn't want his car towed on a weekly basis for the next several years?


Nah. They will say they "shot themselves"
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: I know I won't get any support for it here on Fark, but cops are unfairly criticized for the donut thing. They're on the road for much of their shifts with short breaks and lunches that donut shops are convenient and sensible stops. We notice them because of the easily identifiable cars, but also see all sorts of contractor vans at the donut shops that don't get criticized for their stops. And besides, people like donuts.


usually they're there for quick, free coffee rather than donuts.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB time:

My brother used to work for a sheriff's department as a filing clerk.  One day, one of the deputies was walking around with the last donut in the box.  It's a coconut donut, and nobody there likes coconut donuts, including my brother.  So this guy is walking around with a donut in his hand, offering it to anybody and everybody, and has no takers.  Eventually, he shouts, "What the fark? I'm in the middle of a bunch of cops, and I can't give away a donut?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The news wasn't wrong...
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

soupafi: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Marcus Aurelius: Why do cops get an instant retraction?

Because the station director didn't want his car towed on a weekly basis for the next several years?

Nah. They will say they "shot themselves"


He was resisting arrest.  He had something in his hand that looked like a gun.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why do cops get an instant retraction?


Because they can commit murder without any consequences?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
does the Farker responsible for this masterpiece work at that TV station?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sebas: Police Commisioner Outlaw. So awesome!


🎶 Philadelphia Outlaw, half Glazed half Java🎵
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

havocmike: On the one hand, working in TV news for 15 years, I can understand how it happens. A rushed producer needs a philly police logo for a graphic. They snag one off a quick google search without looking at it closely and it airs. Then all hell breaks loose.

On the other hand, working in TV news for 15 years - HOW THE fark DOES THIS HAPPEN IN MARKET #5? I can see some dumb-ass intern in Bumblefark, Nebraska doing this on a weekend morning show. By the time you get to Philly, you damn well better know better. Plus - how do you not have ten thousand real philly police logos already in your graphics archive?


Isn't local TV in every major market pretty much on its deathbed? I thought the changes to FCC localism requirements was expected to pretty much end most local TV news reporting
 
eagles95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've worked in Philly for almost 4 years now and have yet to have seen a Philly cop pull anyone over for anything. I've watched cars go around cop cars at red lights and run intersections and the cop do nothing. And lord forbid your car breaks down and you need a cop to direct traffic around you because they won't even do that.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why do cops get an instant retraction?


Because, surprisingly, it wasn't FOX.
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

havocmike: jimjays: I know I won't get any support for it here on Fark, but cops are unfairly criticized for the donut thing. They're on the road for much of their shifts with short breaks and lunches that donut shops are convenient and sensible stops. We notice them because of the easily identifiable cars, but also see all sorts of contractor vans at the donut shops that don't get criticized for their stops. And besides, people like donuts.

usually they're there for quick, free coffee rather than donuts.


And the donut shops are happy to have them there as cheap security. And they're sometimes in the perfect spot to scramble out for an arrest.

(I always recall a teen friend that got busted because he did what we'd always said never to do if the cops showed up, run towards the donut shop right into their arms. He was an idiot and it wasn't his first or last arrest...)
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Sebas: Police Commisioner Outlaw. So awesome!

🎶 Philadelphia Outlaw, half Glazed half Java🎵


The Commissioner got glazed?  Fark is not your personal erotica site!!!
 
yomrfark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this count as art imitating life?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldJames: Isn't corruption in a government run agency a given? It should be on all the government logos.


Yeah, because corruption never ever happens in private organizations.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
expecting free food and drinks from a restaurant b/c you police that city/district is no different than when the mob went around expecting protection money.

/change my mind
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw"...

Remember, kids, if they make marriage illegal, only Outlaws will have Inlaws.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: expecting free food and drinks from a restaurant b/c you police that city/district is no different than when the mob went around expecting protection money.

/change my mind


This is why Crips wear the blue hanky on the left, because Blue on the right is the PD gang.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Marcus Aurelius: Why do cops get an instant retraction?

Because the station director didn't want his car towed on a weekly basis for the next several years?


Or a misdirected drug raid at 3 am on his home.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Boojum2k: Sebas: Police Commisioner Outlaw. So awesome!

🎶 Philadelphia Outlaw, half Glazed half Java🎵

The Commissioner got glazed?  Fark is not your personal erotica site!!!


No remorse for the sheriff and his eye ain't right
I'ma paint his town red then paint his wife commissioner white, uh!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oopsboom: expecting free food and drinks from a restaurant b/c you police that city/district is no different than when the mob went around expecting protection money.

/change my mind


The mob might actually have incentive to protect people.
 
indylaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pigs are the biggest group of thin-skinned idiots around.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

havocmike: On the one hand, working in TV news for 15 years, I can understand how it happens. A rushed producer needs a philly police logo for a graphic. They snag one off a quick google search without looking at it closely and it airs. Then all hell breaks loose.

On the other hand, working in TV news for 15 years - HOW THE fark DOES THIS HAPPEN IN MARKET #5? I can see some dumb-ass intern in Bumblefark, Nebraska doing this on a weekend morning show. By the time you get to Philly, you damn well better know better. Plus - how do you not have ten thousand real philly police logos already in your graphics archive?


Not surprised though. A station in Market #3 (Chicago) did something even more stupid.

i.insider.comView Full Size


And let us not forget this moment of journalistic brilliance in Market #4 (San Francisco)

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

havocmike: - HOW THE fark DOES THIS HAPPEN IN MARKET #5?


I got out about 5 years ago, and the way ownership groups were moving to centralized operations, their GFX person might not actually be in Philly and thus not be deep in Philly PD graphics.  Looks like NBC10 is an O&O (Owned & Operated by the network, not a smaller company), so I don't know if that's their case.  Maybe the TV union will investigate themselves and find they did nothing wrong.

Still, it was wrong.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: havocmike: On the one hand, working in TV news for 15 years, I can understand how it happens. A rushed producer needs a philly police logo for a graphic. They snag one off a quick google search without looking at it closely and it airs. Then all hell breaks loose.

On the other hand, working in TV news for 15 years - HOW THE fark DOES THIS HAPPEN IN MARKET #5? I can see some dumb-ass intern in Bumblefark, Nebraska doing this on a weekend morning show. By the time you get to Philly, you damn well better know better. Plus - how do you not have ten thousand real philly police logos already in your graphics archive?

Not surprised though. A station in Market #3 (Chicago) did something even more stupid.

[i.insider.com image 850x425]

And let us not forget this moment of journalistic brilliance in Market #4 (San Francisco)

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Yeah the Asiana flight name list has always baffled me.  Being someone who did the news graphics for my local station I know for a fact that before anything hits the Chyron and makes it onto air there are at least four sets of eyes on that preprod.  The reporter, producer, director, Chyron operator and maybe the graphic designer and anchor all see that thing before its broadcasted. I'm hard pressed to believe that nobody in that upper market was smart enough to read out those names before typing them in and not figuring out it was a racist joke.

I had a few close calls...I remember almost using the "So good you'll suck dick" graphic for a Krispy Kreme story, and the closest botch that almost made it on air was this BCS logo that I got from a reputable source.  Luckily I caught it in a commercial break.

d1yjjnpx0p53s8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eagles95: I've worked in Philly for almost 4 years now and have yet to have seen a Philly cop pull anyone over for anything. I've watched cars go around cop cars at red lights and run intersections and the cop do nothing. And lord forbid your car breaks down and you need a cop to direct traffic around you because they won't even do that.


i've been here 8.  i've had numerous people complain about being stopped for rolling stop signs or red lights.  my only thought is "what the hell did you actually do?" because i pretty have come to the conclusion anything goes on the road in Philly, as long as you give 3 quick toots of the horn.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

havocmike: On the one hand, working in TV news for 15 years, I can understand how it happens. A rushed producer needs a philly police logo for a graphic. They snag one off a quick google search without looking at it closely and it airs. Then all hell breaks loose.

On the other hand, working in TV news for 15 years - HOW THE fark DOES THIS HAPPEN IN MARKET #5? I can see some dumb-ass intern in Bumblefark, Nebraska doing this on a weekend morning show. By the time you get to Philly, you damn well better know better. Plus - how do you not have ten thousand real philly police logos already in your graphics archive?


I've got like eight thousand, and all I do is make memes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: expecting free food and drinks from a restaurant b/c you police that city/district is no different than when the mob went around expecting protection money.

/change my mind


i think you have the motivations completely tangled in your little mind.  giving an officer a cup of coffee as a thank you is quite different than demanding protection money.  but you really know that and you are busy being an edgelord from you mom's trailer in east bumblefark arkansas.
 
