(Washington Post)   Drug companies who agreed to a $26 billion dollar settlement over their role in the opioid crisis are looking forward to deducting a good chunk of those payments from their taxes   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With a "loss" like that, they may not pay taxes for Years!!
Them:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Us:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Socialize the losses...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Socialize the losses...


And privatize the profits.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm OK with this as long as there's a blood sacrifice requirement. Like, say, for every $10 million in deductions they claim, they must throw one senior-level executive from the roof of the highest building they own. Something like that.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: With a "loss" like that, they may not pay taxes for Years!!


If you have a profit, you pay taxes.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Billions in revenue but still not able to turn a profit for tax purposes.  Well, I'm afraid they're too big to fail.  So we should nationalize them since clearly they're failing.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didn't we learn anything from the tobacco settlement? No one settles for that kind of money unless they're guilty as hell and running scared.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is ordinary. The tax code doesn't distinguish between ordinary losses and losses arising from the predictable results of running a homicidal corporation.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Private_Citizen: With a "loss" like that, they may not pay taxes for Years!!

If you have a profit, you pay taxes.


You should Google tax loss harvesting:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hahaha.
Meanwhile, too many of this nation worry about illegals and miscellaneous criminals. Hahaha. Meanwhile people in suits regularly do worse to you. Hahaha.
I don't even care anymore. you'll deserve the pain and suffering the corporations do to you. Enjoy the butt stuff sans  the reach around that is taking the capitalism cock deep into your guts. You deserve your scumbags.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Private_Citizen: With a "loss" like that, they may not pay taxes for Years!!

If you have a profit, you pay taxes.


That's adorable.
 
