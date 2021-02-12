 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   If the cops pull over your U-Haul, blurting out "There's a body in the back" is bound to delay your trip   (6abc.com) divider line
12
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neighbors identified the owner of the home as Peter Gerold, who operated "Kneading You Therapy,"
Soon to be reopened as "Cut You to Pieces"
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corpse in back of vehicle trifecta in play
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Neighbors identified the owner of the home as Peter Gerold, who operated "Kneading You Therapy,"


Its right next door to a place called "Bobs Burgers"
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryan Dempster channels Harry Caray via NPR
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend, who thought it was funny, that when one of us got pulled over for something like speeding, he'd blurt out from the back seat "There's nothing in the trunk!"

Ass.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical waste company cutting corners? Serial killer? DNRTFA.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fearthecowboy: I had a friend, who thought it was funny, that when one of us got pulled over for something like speeding, he'd blurt out from the back seat "There's nothing in the trunk!"

Ass.


CSB: As a youth I had an old chevy truck that had a wonky glovebox latch. It was a real pain to open, you had to press the button on the glovebox lid while also pulling on the glovebox lid, which of course didnt have a handle or anything, couple that with the fact that the button didnt work properly and you could fumble with the thing for hours and still not get it open.... which wasnt really a big deal since the carboard insert had fallen out ages ago. Once you got the glovebox lid open all you saw was your feet.

It was a ratty old truck, and me and my long-hair friends would often get pulled over in it and searched.

I always took great pleasure out of telling the cops they could search my truck, but whatever they do, dont search the glovebox, its a total waste of time trying to search the glovebox.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I were to tell a cop that there wasn't a body in the bed of a truck, while driving a truck carrying a ton of manure, how pissed off would they be when they finally verified I was telling the truth?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude rubbed someone the wrong way.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This sounds like a continuation of the Kwik Trip van corpse article from earlier.
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fearthecowboy: I had a friend, who thought it was funny, that when one of us got pulled over for something like speeding, he'd blurt out from the back seat "There's nothing in the trunk!"

Ass.


I believe that one ends up "I bet he told you I was speeding too" if the driver is white and "He was a good husband and father and did not deserve this" if the driver is black.
 
