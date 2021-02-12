 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Sanitation worker rescues 7-year-old boy from garbage truck after kid hid in trash can, got dumped in vehicle. "I thought I was going to be a mashed potato." Hero tag crushes Florida tag   (fox13news.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a damn shame, someone throwing away a perfectly good white Hispanic boy like that.

/wait, he threw himself away
//don't consider yourself trash son
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That's a damn shame, someone throwing away a perfectly good white Hispanic boy like that.


One of the better stupid 80s teen movies
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sanitation worker saves kid' trifecta in play?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unless it's like a tiny trash can that's inside the house. That might be fine."

The kid learned nothing.  (  ._.)
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sheseala [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This seems like it should be turned into a GI Joe psa, like the refrigerator thing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: That's a damn shame, someone throwing away a perfectly good white Hispanic boy like that.

/wait, he threw himself away
//don't consider yourself trash son


snakkle.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Walker: That's a damn shame, someone throwing away a perfectly good white Hispanic boy like that.

One of the better stupid 80s teen movies


I see you speak the international language.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Walker: That's a damn shame, someone throwing away a perfectly good white Hispanic boy like that.

/wait, he threw himself away
//don't consider yourself trash son

[snakkle.com image 303x410]


Still, it's hard to trust. And then he pulls this shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Such heroism, it took all he had to remove his finger from the button.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Such heroism, it took all he had to remove his finger from the button.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd send that kid to the detention level for pulling those kind of shenanigans.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give that man a hand!

And give that kid a bath
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn3-www.musicfeeds.com.auView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ya gotta stay in it to Win it........!

Fark user imageView Full Size


No Dance for you........!!!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Elias Quezada is an inquisitive 7-year-old. On Tuesday, he hid inside of a garbage can.

That's a very charitable description. I know I did some really dumb stuff as a kid but damn. And what was he hiding from? Oscar the Grouch roleplay?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [Fark user image image 220x164]


Please excuse the poor quality:

Purple rain
Youtube KC9jWLnpkFc


Side note:

I saw Purple Rain in a theater for the first time back in 2016...the movie theater chain was doing an obvious money grab since Prince had just passed away.

Well...

Like usual, I laughed during that dumpster scene....and then realized that I was the only person laughing.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was unaware that garbage trucks had spinning blades in them, I just thought everything was hydraulically crushed. Kid is really lucky that the driver was paying attention.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's still young. Many years ahead to become Florida Man.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esc7
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image image 425x324]


Aww too bad that text is poorly shopped. Would be much more convincing if they chose a non-braindead font.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Ketchuponsteak: Such heroism, it took all he had to remove his finger from the button.

[Fark user image 850x426]


Awesome. :D

Yesterday I saw a child on the road, I did something so I didn't run him over. I'm a hero.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
