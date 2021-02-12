 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   Residents in San Angelo, TX get a master class in "externalities" which are costs businesses offload from their balance sheets   (texastribune.org) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Drinking water, Water supply network, Water crisis, West Texas city, water system, Residents of San Angelo, city officials, Water treatment  
•       •       •

1438 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 12:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not an externality in the usual sense like smokestack pollution or stench from hog farms.

TFA: But, according to city and state officials, the source is likely an industrial company connected to the water system. Water may have flowed into an industrial plant, came into contact with dangerous chemicals there, lost pressure, and flowed back out into the system where it infiltrated nearby homes.

This is a case where a backflow valve failed. In my area there are special rules if houses with wells want to hook up to municipal water too, because you're not allowed to send any water back into the system. I would hope the water supply down there has similar rules for industrial customers.

The US Chemical Safety Board has a series of videos about chemical accidents. A few of them are about explosions that happened when a barrier failed allowing flammable gas to flow somewhere it didn't belong.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom and sis live there.  They've been without tap water (which is shiatty to begin with before the contamination) since Monday, and just yesterday were told they can start using water to do laundry and wash dishes.

There are plenty of Fb videos showing people lighting their tap water on fire as gas pockets spurt out of the faucet.

Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Cletus, what's this here valve lookin' thing on the water pipe?"

"I don't know Zeke."

"Well, if'n you don't know and I don't know, why do we need to keep it when we replace the pipe?"

"I guess we don't Zeke.  Just leave it off."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom fluids.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Baka's family lives there, how could you tell
If the water is bad?

Honestly, it's so hard shampoo will not lather
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My nephew in the military lived there for a couple years until 3 months ago when he got deployed to middle of nowhere Africa....where they probably have cleaner water (and less COVID)
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since no one knows the source, clearly the company is covering up their failure instead of reporting it right away when it happened. Whoever covered this up should be shot.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Backflow valve failure is the generous answer. Less generous is some company decided to cut hazardous disposal costs by dumping it in the municipal water supply.
 
skater
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
markie_farkie:
Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.

Years ago the water system for Marble Falls failed, so we setup an emergency water pickup station.  HEB and Walmart delivered full semi-trucks full of bottled water to last a few days until they could get something else setup.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Midland and Odessa have gone decades without drinkable tap water. They like it that way or something
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA:  "In San Angelo, tips from oil and gas workers paid his bills. It's a conservative town, he said, and people generally support the businesses that operate there. But the water crisis has made him concerned about how industry is impacting their lives, and said state and local governments had failed residents."

Look in the mirror, asshole.  "State and local government" is functioning exactly the way you voted for it to function.

If you bothered to vote at all...
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Deregulation could have fixed this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My mom and sis live there.  They've been without tap water (which is shiatty to begin with before the contamination) since Monday, and just yesterday were told they can start using water to do laundry and wash dishes.

There are plenty of Fb videos showing people lighting their tap water on fire as gas pockets spurt out of the faucet.

Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.


Fun fact: HEB stands for Howard Edward Butt.
Now you see why they just use his initials.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Deregulation could have fixed this.


Another tax cut would help too.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My mom and sis live there.  They've been without tap water (which is shiatty to begin with before the contamination) since Monday, and just yesterday were told they can start using water to do laundry and wash dishes.

There are plenty of Fb videos showing people lighting their tap water on fire as gas pockets spurt out of the faucet.

Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.


I have nothing to add other than HEB rocks.
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lets just eliminate the EPA. People actually think thats a good idea
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I grew up about 30 miles from there.

Slowly dying from dehydration would be a blessing compared to staying alive there.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Since no one knows the source, clearly the company is covering up their failure instead of reporting it right away when it happened. Whoever covered this up should be shot.


Agreed when and if the culprit is found and if the cause is linked to any sort of negligence ( such as failure to preform proper legally required maintenance ) it could get real expensive real fast for the company responsible.  Mind this is Texas so who knows the GOP controlled government may have them covered by one horrible law or another repealing some regulation that will let them off the hook at the state level at least.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skater: markie_farkie:
Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.

Years ago the water system for Marble Falls failed, so we setup an emergency water pickup station.  HEB and Walmart delivered full semi-trucks full of bottled water to last a few days until they could get something else setup.


HEB should be running the Texas government.
Unfortunately their dedication to maintaining supply chains during the pandemic added to Texans' complacency. Nothing went wrong so there was more evidence for the "virus isn't real" crowd
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Backflow valve failure is the generous answer. Less generous is some company decided to cut hazardous disposal costs by dumping it in the municipal water supply.


Considering the chems involved, I don't think so. They're really nasty and obvious. An evil person might consider doing it, but would immediately realize they won't get away with it unnoticed.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FREE MARKET will fix this.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: skater: markie_farkie:
Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.

Years ago the water system for Marble Falls failed, so we setup an emergency water pickup station.  HEB and Walmart delivered full semi-trucks full of bottled water to last a few days until they could get something else setup.

HEB should be running the Texas government.
Unfortunately their dedication to maintaining supply chains during the pandemic added to Texans' complacency. Nothing went wrong so there was more evidence for the "virus isn't real" crowd


I live up in DFW and regularly drive to Waxahachie to shop at HEB.  The grocery situation in this market was terrible.  Target seemed to be the worst at keeping paper goods in stock - I literally saw no toilet paper or paper towels in a Target from March until about October or so.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skater: Years ago the water system for Marble Falls failed, so we setup an emergency water pickup station.


I used to go to that store when I was in HS. I lived in Horseshoe Bay.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My mom and sis live there.  They've been without tap water (which is shiatty to begin with before the contamination) since Monday, and just yesterday were told they can start using water to do laundry and wash dishes.

There are plenty of Fb videos showing people lighting their tap water on fire as gas pockets spurt out of the faucet.

Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.


Having been in San Angelo multiple times, the gas probably makes the tap water taste better. Hate that artesian well stuff
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZAZ: This is a case where a backflow valve failed.


It's an externality of poor construction and maintenance practices.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: markie_farkie: My mom and sis live there.  They've been without tap water (which is shiatty to begin with before the contamination) since Monday, and just yesterday were told they can start using water to do laundry and wash dishes.

There are plenty of Fb videos showing people lighting their tap water on fire as gas pockets spurt out of the faucet.

Thankfully, local Texas grocer HEB has been all over this, trucking in tens of thousands of gallons of bottled drinking water, and offering it at cost to residents.

I have nothing to add other than HEB rocks.


HEB has very good lawyers.  I'm sure the chemical company's insurance company has ordered bigger blank checks.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was sent TDY to San Angelo for 4 months in the early nineties.  It is a different place.  Can't say my time there was really bad but when I left the last time I didn't check the mirror once.  One of the things the local chamber of commerce bragged about in the arrival briefing for new permanent and visiting servicemen was "we're the largest city in Texas not on an interstate!"  One of the offices had a framed picture from the 50's or 60's of a newpaper article from the local rag that had a "No airmen or dogs on the grass" sign featured with a note that said "Remember how how we are perceived and what you might encounter!"

/I arrived there just a little after Billy Ray Cyrus released Achy Breaky Heart.  For reasons unknown, all the stations in the area thought he was a Texas boy and all put the some into heavy rotation to "support a Texas boy," even the damn pop station.
//CD collection exploded in the 4 months I was there.
/// Slashies - cause the water tasted bad back then too.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
keep voting in regulation destroying assholes in, see where that gets ya.
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: largest city in Texas not on an interstate!


So it's proud about being a trap.
 
skater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: I was sent TDY to San Angelo for 4 months in the early nineties.  It is a different place.  Can't say my time there was really bad but when I left the last time I didn't check the mirror once.  One of the things the local chamber of commerce bragged about in the arrival briefing for new permanent and visiting servicemen was "we're the largest city in Texas not on an interstate!"  One of the offices had a framed picture from the 50's or 60's of a newpaper article from the local rag that had a "No airmen or dogs on the grass" sign featured with a note that said "Remember how how we are perceived and what you might encounter!"


Better than the "Clean up Biloxi, Kill an Airmen" bumperstickers.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.