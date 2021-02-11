 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Real estate agent lists igloo for £250,000 that has a 'great location' on a large plot on 'North Pole Road.' Some rubes actually fall for it   (metro.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Real estate, Bradley Rackham of Palmer, Apartment, Question, igloo online, great first home, property market, online advert  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 7:04 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, I fully believe those responses were super serious and not at all playing along with an obvious joke.

Well done, Metro.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

$3.9 million. The value is in the land, not in the structure. Disposal costs would be a lot less for an igloo.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Disposal costs would be a lot less for an igloo.


Clearly you've never had to demolish an igloo before. It's not like you can just wait around until Nature somehow magically does it for you, you know.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.