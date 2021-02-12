 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Two women drive to UK National Park to take part in 'coldest ever sex', say 'fornicating' in -3C temperatures in breach of Covid rules under the stars was the only way to make it hot   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 12:50 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TTIUWOP
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they were both treated afterward at the local hospital for nipple-sized puncture wounds.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking while trying to shelter under a sleeping bag is now a thing? I was so ahead of my time.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Coldest ever sex?

They don't know my ex-wife
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
-3C? I'm gonna wait for any Minnesota farkers to weigh in, but I'm pretty sure that calling that "coldest ever" is a tiiiiny bit presumptuous.

/ And if there are any Inuit farkers, well....
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Careful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
-3C is about 27F


Show me a Minnesotan who hasnt banged in 27 degree weather and Ill show you a virgin
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Coldest ever sex?

They don't know my ex-wife


They don't but I do.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK, but two women may be obscene, but is it fornicating?   It seems like that should be reserved for PIV.  Even with toys that's still technically shy.
 
kieran57 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Coldest ever sex?

They don't know my ex-wife

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You want to use Celsius, go ahead.  But for human comfort it's a counterintuitive system.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Pics...didn't happen.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do I want to look at the pics of people involved? Sure. Should I, knowing they are British? Probably not.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, further down article:
Fark user imageView Full Size


EXTREME BUKKAKE
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: OK, but two women may be obscene,



That depends entirely upon which two women we are talking about, doesnt it?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought it was OK to go outside for "exercise"?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, would that be a snowblower or a Zamboni?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Coldest ever sex?

They don't know my ex-wife


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Frozen Arby's?
 
creckert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: -3C? I'm gonna wait for any Minnesota farkers to weigh in, but I'm pretty sure that calling that "coldest ever" is a tiiiiny bit presumptuous.

/ And if there are any Inuit farkers, well....


I think we hit about -45 Celsius a few times with wind when i lived in North Dakota. So really, "oh my God it's barely below freezing! Whatever should we do?"

/ they had the right idea about staying warm at least
// that's around -50 Fahrenheit
/// three for disappointment for lack of body cam
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it honestly illegal right now in Britain to fark outside?  Y'all did Brexit just to put up with that foolishness?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Lockdown Flouters" is the name of my Thin Lizzy tribute band.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you hear about the Eskimo couple making love in below freezing conditions....then she broke it off.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: TTIUWOP


Difficulty: British.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Were they hot?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

