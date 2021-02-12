 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Don't you just have it when you take your dog to the vet for a teeth cleaning and they neuter it instead?   (local21news.com) divider line
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I just have it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog wasn't neutered in the first place? It's probably not chipped, either.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alternate headline:  "aspiring puppy mill nipped in bud"
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: alternate headline:  "aspiring puppy mill nipped in bud"


Yup.  You can kind of read that between the lines in this story, but the one WRAL ran made it explicitly clear: she had planned to breed puppies to keep and sell.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"first family pet" and you were going to start breeding?

Sounds like they did you (and your pup) a favor.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"He is our first family pet. We love him to death. He's a good-looking dog. I wanted a little piece of him to keep in the family forever," said Plymale.

now there's two little pieces of him to keep in the family forever!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now, she wants compensation for what she's lost.

More like what the dog has lost, but whatevs.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good!

Too bad they can't go one step further and ban these people from having animals and find a better home for the dog.

Backyard breeders are as abhorrent if not worse than people involved in dog fights. Seriously, just like a drivers license people should have to be certified that they won't be worthless pieces of shiat before being allowed to own a pet.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Dead for Tax Reasons: alternate headline:  "aspiring puppy mill nipped in bud"

Yup.  You can kind of read that between the lines in this story, but the one WRAL ran made it explicitly clear: she had planned to breed puppies to keep and sell.


Which is why she's now looking to sue for lost earnings, too. Poor vet.
 
bborchar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just saved some shelter dogs. Also the dog will be healthier.

Breeding dogs is a big problem, and it raises some huge red flags when amateurs decide to do it.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With any luck, her dentist makes the same mistake. . .
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as my dentist doesn't do that, I'm OK with this.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's the trick my wife used on me to get me "fixed".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

uttertosh: TomFooolery: Dead for Tax Reasons: alternate headline:  "aspiring puppy mill nipped in bud"

Yup.  You can kind of read that between the lines in this story, but the one WRAL ran made it explicitly clear: she had planned to breed puppies to keep and sell.

Which is why she's now looking to sue for lost earnings, too. Poor vet.


Incompetence has consequences.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any loss is sad.  At least the dog lived.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My dog? Go ahead and ask me what happened the last time I went to the dentist.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: Yes, I just have it.


The dog doesn't.  Not anymore.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 322x448]


Classic.

My brother's pup was taken in last month and when we were talking about it I asked "when does he get tutored?"

My 8 year old nephew looked at me like I was an idiot and said "It's neutered, not tutored."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That happened to me too.  Stupid dentist.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I have Illinois Nazis.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Roanoake Rapids, NC. It's about as backwoods as it sounds. It's an old textile mill town, most famous for a paper mill that was in the news because it was polluting the water upstream from Dollywood.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Good!

Too bad they can't go one step further and ban these people from having animals and find a better home for the dog.

Backyard breeders are as abhorrent if not worse than people involved in dog fights. Seriously, just like a drivers license people should have to be certified that they won't be worthless pieces of shiat before being allowed to own a pet.


The ex and I bred American Eskimo puppies for years.  We took them to their vet appointments after their births, ensured they had all their shots, and, in a couple of cases, put off potential buyers who seemed shady.

Unless the term "backyard breeders" means something different than what I'm interpreting it as, I take offense to being called abhorrent.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: uttertosh: TomFooolery: Dead for Tax Reasons: alternate headline:  "aspiring puppy mill nipped in bud"

Yup.  You can kind of read that between the lines in this story, but the one WRAL ran made it explicitly clear: she had planned to breed puppies to keep and sell.

Which is why she's now looking to sue for lost earnings, too. Poor vet.

Incompetence has consequences.


Well, I hope she had written up her detailed plans for being a breeder, otherwise it just sounds like she's saying it to claim more compensation. It'd be a different story if the vet decided to bill for the neutering procedure.
 
