 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This dog just inherited $5 million from its owner that passed away, or enough to buy nearly 1 million steaks   (local21news.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, dog, owner passes  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where the HELL are you buying $5 steaks subby?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Where the HELL are you buying $5 steaks subby?


The dollar store.

If you time it right you can get the most recent winner from the Santa Ana downs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not spiffy.  It's disgusting.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$5 steak in question

/subby is poor. lol
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Where the HELL are you buying $5 steaks subby?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Parallax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If stocks are stonks now, wouldn't your rich dog want stank?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in a pet trust. The trustees will spend it on hookers and blow.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll steal the money from the poor animal.

/ also, taxes are way too low.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who writes the dog's will?
And WTF is this kina BS allowed in what we still call a first world country?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Who writes the dog's will?
And WTF is this kina BS allowed in what we still call a first world country?


You can't have a last will and testament now?
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Where the HELL are you buying $5 steaks subby?


Old stock?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that pic is any indication, that dog has already been fed $5MM in steaks and then some. Maybe needs to invest in a trainer and some Lamb & Rice formula.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Where the HELL are you buying $5 steaks subby?


I have a couple of Miyazakigyu A5 wagyu striploins on the menu for tonight (minor windfall from the Gamestonks thing). They were definitely not $5 a piece.

But in honor of our lord and savior Donald Trump, I'm going to burn them to cinders and douse them in ketchup before consuming them with an ice-cold Diet Coke!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody?
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xa​L​WQJ-vMY&list=RDAMVM9XaLWQJ-vMY
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not give it to the local
Humane society?  Now this will be tied up in court forever and be pissed away.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you would still need extra money to buy the ketchup.
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That owner must had liked reading books by Terry Pratchett.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Making_​M​oney

/Spoilers
Moist von Lipwig is bored with his job as the Postmaster General of the Ankh-Morpork Post Office ... when the current chairwoman, Topsy Lavish, dies, she leaves 50% of the shares in the bank to her dog, Mr Fusspot (who already owns one share of the bank, giving him a majority and making him chairman), and she leaves the dog to Moist. She also made sure that the Assassins' Guild would fulfill a contract on Moist if anything unnatural happens to the dog or he does not do as her last will commands....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I marry a dog yet?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that dog single?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stolen from Popbiatch.

When rock statesman Spencer Davis died in October, friends in LA were sharing their fondest memories of him.

Despite his successful music career, Spencer still liked to play the lottery, buying three sets of tickets: one for him, one for his wife and one for his dog. For many years, the tickets brought nothing but disappointment - until one draw in 2012 when his numbers suddenly came good.

He won $10. His wife won $10. And his dog? $250,000.

The following week, Spencer was due to attend an industry lunch at the Sunset Marquis, so brought his lucky mutt with him, who looked resplendent in a fancy new diamanté collar and leash. He announced his arrival in the broad Welsh accent he never lost, saying: "Lovely to see you all, my very successful friends. Now, I want you all to meet the richest farking dog in America."
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.