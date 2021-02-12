 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   White Evangelicals believe a bunch of made up stories about how a perfect man will save the world from the unseen forces of evil. They also believe in Jesus   (newsweek.com) divider line
58
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White evangelical Protestants have hardened into a particularly ugly and abusive core of beliefs.

They went from tending to the poor and downtrodden to "fark em."

They were never tolerant of others but they've hardened into racist, sexist bigots. So the idea that they would gravitate towards Trump is not surprising. He acts more like the god they worship than anybody else.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Evangelicals Are More Likely to Believe in QAnon Than Any Other Faith Group, Poll Finds

Q is a faith group now. That explains a lot.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never believed in Christ. They stood up to be counted with the enemies of everything Christ stood for.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh White people
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: White Evangelicals Are More Likely to Believe in QAnon Than Any Other Faith Group, Poll Finds

Q is a faith group now. That explains a lot.


Always has been.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: White evangelical Protestants have hardened into a particularly ugly and abusive core of beliefs.

They went from tending to the poor and downtrodden to "fark em."

They were never tolerant of others but they've hardened into racist, sexist bigots. So the idea that they would gravitate towards Trump is not surprising. He acts more like the god they worship than anybody else.


Spoiler alert: they never cared about the poor or downtrodden
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: White Evangelicals Are More Likely to Believe in QAnon Than Any Other Faith Group, Poll Finds

Q is a faith group now. That explains a lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"This just in: People who have been raised and trained to believe one flavor of idiotic bullshiat are easy marks for other flavors of idiotic bullshiat."
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are trained to be credulous. It starts at an early age in Sunday school.


//religion is dangerous to a modern, functional society
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that people who believe in a literal interpretation of the bible (which, on a side note, 99.9999% of them can't even read in it's original language) are prone to believing in things without evidence? Well, I for one am shocked.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: edmo: White Evangelicals Are More Likely to Believe in QAnon Than Any Other Faith Group, Poll Finds

Q is a faith group now. That explains a lot.

Always has been.


Q is a con.  Like most religions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big chunk of people that ID as evangelical don't read the bible and don't go to church. It's very much a political affiliation, not a religion. Plus the movement is inherently racist, so of course they're open to the views of white supremacists. These people think Jesus was white and spoke American English.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical Christianity is fear of the human condition. Fear of the uncertainty involved in evaluating evidence and attempting to weigh it objectively in pursuit of truth. They would much rather have rock-solid faith in a lie, than tolerate a microsecond of doubt in their minds.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't news.  Qanon is way more believable than the bible.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're already convinced a wizard created the universe 6100 years ago.  They're primed to believe ridiculous bullshiat.  Critical thinking is not a strength of that group.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think now is a good time to point out that white rednecks arent the only people allowed to buy guns.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: White evangelical Protestants have hardened into a particularly ugly and abusive core of beliefs.

They went from tending to the poor and downtrodden to "fark em."

They were never tolerant of others but they've hardened into racist, sexist bigots. So the idea that they would gravitate towards Trump is not surprising. He acts more like the god they worship than anybody else.


If God had wanted you to be blessed, you'd be one of them. Therefore God has already determined your worth, and you have been found lesser. Do as you're told, lesser.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Flash WON'T save every one of us?

Do you have a moment to talk about how GORDON'S ALIIIIIIIVE?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, White Evangelicals say they believe in Jesus, but apart from invoking his name, and hanging up art work or wearing jewelry depicting his torture and murder, they don't have a thing to do with him.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: White evangelical Protestants have hardened into a particularly ugly and abusive core of beliefs.


iheartscotch: They never believed in Christ. They stood up to be counted with the enemies of everything Christ stood for.


There is a core of abuse in the teachings of Jesus. Just read about the violence that he threatens whenever a town doesn't convert the first time he passes through.

Yes, he has a lot of nice things to say about love. Yes, I like some of his ideas. Yes, you can't understand Western literature or write effectively for European-influenced culture without being familiar with the new testament. However, consider this:

"If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea." - Matthew 18:6

What would you call a man who writes beautiful passages about love, but tells his wife he'll do far worse than drown her if she disagrees with him in front of the kids?

When you teach that only your religion has the truth, that anyone who disagrees with you is evil, and that those people deserve extreme violence (even if you say it's coming from God,) - well, that sounds a little like Q, doesn't it?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Yea, White Evangelicals say they believe in Jesus, but apart from invoking his name, and hanging up art work or wearing jewelry depicting his torture and murder, they don't have a thing to do with him.


There is also the whole drinking his blood and eating his flesh thing.
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'll get a lot of flack for this, but Evangelicals are a threat to this country. They won't rest until they make the U.S. an Evangelical paradise and in their minds, any means necessary is an option because they are doing it for God.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


You're really bad at this
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


It's a little early in his admin to roll out the "messiah" shtick. And we see you motherfarkers, you won't shut up about your evil.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: White evangelical Protestants have hardened into a particularly ugly and abusive core of beliefs.

They went from tending to the poor and downtrodden to "fark em."

They were never tolerant of others but they've hardened into racist, sexist bigots. So the idea that they would gravitate towards Trump is not surprising. He acts more like the god they worship than anybody else.


Southern American Christianity in particular was molded over the centuries by the planter aristocracy, into a tool for reinforcing the social order.  It's the reason the Southern Baptist Convention exists.  It's why the Curse of Ham is a footnote without the antebellum South.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A big chunk of people that ID as evangelical don't read the bible and don't go to church. It's very much a political affiliation, not a religion. Plus the movement is inherently racist, so of course they're open to the views of white supremacists. These people think Jesus was white and spoke American English.


Very true and they are the ones who will be duped if Biblical prophesy is real (no, I don't believe it is). The next big event (IIRC from my days in an actual Bible believing church 30 years ago) will be a charismatic world leader who will usher in the Antichrist and kickstart the Millenium. This leader will fool everyone but especially the fake christians.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: They never believed in Christ. They stood up to be counted with the enemies of everything Christ stood for.


Solid Indiana Jones 3 ref.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Yea, White Evangelicals say they believe in Jesus, but apart from invoking his name, and hanging up art work or wearing jewelry depicting his torture and murder, they don't have a thing to do with him.


I was trying to argue with a couple of guys that insisted Jesus only performed his miracles and tended to the sick to prove he was the son of God and Jesus really believed that people are better served by looking after themselves. I didn't argue long because what do you do with that really? I'm not a great Biblical scholar I'm the son of a lapsed Jew and an indifferent Lutheran so not exactly an expert but I'm fairly sure Jesus was really big on helping the poor that was kind of his thing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


He already beat Trumps ass if thats what you mean.

So, cool?
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Astorix: White evangelical Protestants have hardened into a particularly ugly and abusive core of beliefs.

They went from tending to the poor and downtrodden to "fark em."

They were never tolerant of others but they've hardened into racist, sexist bigots. So the idea that they would gravitate towards Trump is not surprising. He acts more like the god they worship than anybody else.

Southern American Christianity in particular was molded over the centuries by the planter aristocracy, into a tool for reinforcing the social order.  It's the reason the Southern Baptist Convention exists.  It's why the Curse of Ham is a footnote without the antebellum South.


It is also why supposedly "tolerant religions" felt they were right in participating in the slave trade. The majority of the American ships transporting Africans in the Middle Passage were owned by New England Quakers. They were too religious to go to war to shoot people but had no problem stuffing "not quite" humans on their ships and treating them horribly.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


You're going with that?

Tell you what, take a break, have a couple beers then come back so you can give it another go.
*pats head*
Scoot, you little scamp!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A big chunk of people that ID as evangelical don't read the bible and don't go to church. It's very much a political affiliation, not a religion. Plus the movement is inherently racist, so of course they're open to the views of white supremacists. These people think Jesus was white and spoke American English.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I was trying to argue with a couple of guys that insisted Jesus only performed his miracles and tended to the sick to prove he was the son of God and Jesus really believed that people are better served by looking after themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

catmandu: HotWingConspiracy: A big chunk of people that ID as evangelical don't read the bible and don't go to church. It's very much a political affiliation, not a religion. Plus the movement is inherently racist, so of course they're open to the views of white supremacists. These people think Jesus was white and spoke American English.

Very true and they are the ones who will be duped if Biblical prophesy is real (no, I don't believe it is). The next big event (IIRC from my days in an actual Bible believing church 30 years ago) will be a charismatic world leader who will usher in the Antichrist and kickstart the Millenium. This leader will fool everyone but especially the fake christians.


Well, obviously it's Obama. /s

These people have chosen Trump as their messiah and will make it their mission to serve him and his ilk in a dominion of hate. Biden is not a savior, merely a respite from the storm that is washing the enlightenment era ideals that formed a basis of its founding.
 
BoatKrazi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People can worship any way they like - Right up to the moment their beliefs are treated as mandates for how others must live.  That sh*t has to stop.
Kinda like antivaxxers - what goes between myself and my physician is none if your Goddamned business.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: They're already convinced a wizard created the universe 6100 years ago.  They're primed to believe ridiculous bullshiat.  Critical thinking is not a strength of that group.


I would bet better than half of the population could not think their way out of a paper bag regardless of their religious or political affiliation.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [im7.ezgif.com image 491x206]


What in holy hell? Is that Garrison's?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Astorix:

They were never tolerant of others but they've hardened into racist, sexist bigots. So the idea that they would gravitate towards Trump is not surprising. He acts more like the god they worship than anybody else.

Racist bigots read, and believe, Newsweek ... one of the most left-wing magazines on the planet.

But don't let facts derail your little hate train.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: Ambitwistor: [im7.ezgif.com image 491x206]

What in holy hell? Is that Garrison's?


It's a parody.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [im7.ezgif.com image 491x206]


Is that from a Ben Garrison cartoon?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


No, we can see the republicans quite clearly.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Ambitwistor: [im7.ezgif.com image 491x206]

Is that from a Ben Garrison cartoon?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Snopes: REAL
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Newsweek ... one of the most left-wing magazines on the planet.


LOL. It's funny to thiink you might actually believe that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh. Evangelicals have nothing on conspiracy theories compared with some" black" churches.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: As opposed to white liberals, who believe Joe Biden will save the world from unseen forces of evil.


Nah, we believe he is a corporatist who will do some good things but won't do nearly enough.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once you go all in on magical thinking, anything goes...
 
