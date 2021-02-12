 Skip to content
(Wired UK)   A lone Covid infection had one job to do and stay like the other infections, but NOOOO it had to venture off and change the course of the whole pandemic   (wired.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee, thanks buddy.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I seriously hope this individual doesn't end up unfairly vilified like the poor person who was misidentified as "AIDS Patient 0".  (And I'm deliberately not naming him.)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This illustrates perfectly why not worrying about your neighbor can come back and bite you in the buttocks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes we know. Every human on the planet will be require continual vaccinations, forever. Masks are here to stay. Many monies will be made.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Yes we know. Every human on the planet will be require continual vaccinations, forever. Masks are here to stay. Many monies will be made.


And it's all the fault of you anti-maskers.  A hard 2-week lockdown, we could have this under control, with FAR fewer cases, and therefore, fewer mutations.

Your collective failure to understand how viruses work, after a hundred years, is frankly embarrassing.

Go join a non-tool-using species, please.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Spoiler Alert: Nearly everyone infected with SARS-CoV-2 is chronically infected.  The escapes are coming from inside the small intestine.
 
