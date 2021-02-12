 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Dumbarse thinks the 'Gorilla Glue Girl' was lying about her ordeal, takes the Gorilla Glue 'challenge' and ends up in hospital after using adhesive on his lip (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Hospital, Adhesives, Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown, Epoxy, Adhesive, Len Martin, Medicine, Animal glue  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 9:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say his lips were sealed.

Cue GoGos music.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully support this new online challenge and think it should be issued to as many people as possible.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.


I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.


Heh.  I remember doing that a few times.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was it one of the farkers here calling it fake?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.


I remember I. The 80s there was a rumor that punks used krazy glue to spike their hair.  I'm pretty sure it was just a rumor though.  It probably wouldn't have ended well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.

Heh.  I remember doing that a few times.


Freaking out Susie Atkins? Yeah, she was a biatch.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gorilla Glue in your hair? Completely stupid.

Injecting Clorox and a UV light in my butt to kill COVID and staring at a solar eclipse without eye protection? Presidential Genius.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this thread is amazing, apparently the guy is a repeat offender and this poor posters cousin 

https://twitter.com/CountCaleb/status​/​1360058186867367940
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know, we could really lose a lot of dead wood, culturally speaking, if we just removed all warning labels from everything.
This kind of hand holding is dragging the whole species down genetically.
Coffee is hot, cigarettes give you cancer, a Honda CRV cant jump the Grand Canyon. If any of these things come as a shock please turn yourself in for sterilization.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times he burned himself on a stove as a child.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: You know, we could really lose a lot of dead wood, culturally speaking, if we just removed all warning labels from everything.
This kind of hand holding is dragging the whole species down genetically.
Coffee is hot, cigarettes give you cancer, a Honda CRV cant jump the Grand Canyon. If any of these things come as a shock please turn yourself in for sterilization.


The thing about warning labels is they only help people who actually read and heed them.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I wonder how many times he burned himself on a stove as a child.


Not enough.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.


That actually works. Of course, he's bald now so maybe you're on to something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The_Sponge: Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.

Heh.  I remember doing that a few times.

Freaking out Susie Atkins? Yeah, she was a biatch.


Susie Derkins?
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: dothemath: You know, we could really lose a lot of dead wood, culturally speaking, if we just removed all warning labels from everything.
This kind of hand holding is dragging the whole species down genetically.
Coffee is hot, cigarettes give you cancer, a Honda CRV cant jump the Grand Canyon. If any of these things come as a shock please turn yourself in for sterilization.

The thing about warning labels is they only help people who actually read and heed them.


Yeah, I dont think thats true.

When you pick up a bottle of Advil to you look for the directions before you open it?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So no word from Gorilla Glue Guy?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The_Sponge: Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.

Heh.  I remember doing that a few times.

Freaking out Susie Atkins? Yeah, she was a biatch.


Lulz.

TBH, I don't recall doing anything to freak out any  of the girls.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.

Heh.  I remember doing that a few times.


Oh, you know Suzie too?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fool. The glue sticks are the tasty parts of the arts and crafts table.


... so I've heard
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Fool. The glue sticks are the tasty parts of the arts and crafts table.


... so I've heard


Unlimited salad and glue sticks.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.


I once emptied an entire tube of rubber cement in my hair because the tube looked like Alberto VO5.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thosw: MythDragon: The_Sponge: Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.

Heh.  I remember doing that a few times.

Freaking out Susie Atkins? Yeah, she was a biatch.

Susie Derkins?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: IRestoreFurniture: dothemath: You know, we could really lose a lot of dead wood, culturally speaking, if we just removed all warning labels from everything.
This kind of hand holding is dragging the whole species down genetically.
Coffee is hot, cigarettes give you cancer, a Honda CRV cant jump the Grand Canyon. If any of these things come as a shock please turn yourself in for sterilization.

The thing about warning labels is they only help people who actually read and heed them.

Yeah, I dont think thats true.

When you pick up a bottle of Advil to you look for the directions before you open it?


Every time?  No.

But I have read them in the past and I know that there is risk of associated liver problems, stomach bleeding which is exacerbated if you drink a lot amongst the other other warnings and I've memorized the dosages.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we start "Gorilla Glue For Trump?"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For all these challenges, the stupid2 part is admitting to it, recording yourself while doing it, then posting it after it goes seriously wrong, thus revealing what a failure at life you are.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Up next, using Liquid Nails as a nail polish. Wait, actually that probably wouldn't do much.

Up next, using Gorilla Glue on an actual gorilla.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
White glue can be used to pull blackheads and other crap off your nose.
There are also products that can be purchased.
Either way, there's so much that I experience a kind of pointillist pareidolia when I look at your nose and not only do I find it disturbing it's starting to turn me off poppyseed cake as well.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I got a bit of gorilla glue on my hand and took a few weeks the skin to slough off naturally and the bit on my fingernail was there until the nail grew out.

The point is, always use gloves when applying gorilla glue to your hair.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I always liked to spread Elmer's Glue on the backs of my hands and my fingers in a thin film, then let it harden. Then I'd see how much of it I could peel off in one solid piece. Sometimes I liked to pretend that I was a lizard, shedding my skin. That was always a good way of freaking out little Susie Atkins. She told me yesterday that if I do it again she's filing for a restraining order, but I don't know that I believe her. I think she's just playing hard to get.


I sometimes do that to this day- but on my face. Turns out it cleans out your pores.

Also, great for getting near invisible tiny splinters out of your skin.

/if you live in the southwest, like me: it's also good for tiny cactus prickers
//never do this with gorilla glue
///I'm not 3
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: For all these challenges, the stupid2 part is admitting to it, recording yourself while doing it, then posting it after it goes seriously wrong, thus revealing what a failure at life you are.


The last "challenge" I did was eating some durian.  A few of us tried it just out of curiosity.

IMHO, it wasn't bad at all.  It's not going to be my favorite fruit, but I would definitely try it again.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The_Sponge: That is beyond stupid.

For example, even when I was a little kid....I never  had the temptation to put Elmer's Glue in my hair.

I remember I. The 80s there was a rumor that punks used krazy glue to spike their hair.  I'm pretty sure it was just a rumor though.  It probably wouldn't have ended well.


Egg whites.  They use egg whites.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.