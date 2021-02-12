 Skip to content
(AP News)   When you think of the Year of the Ox, do you think of performers in blackface? If you do, you might work for Chinese State TV   (apnews.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
covermesongs.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I mostly associate blackface with Morris Dancing in the UK, actually, subs. Cos I learned about it right here on Fark.com

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rac​e-row-flares-over-blackface-morris-dan​cers-at-folk-festival-x798h7sfb
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [covermesongs.com image 712x477]


Thank you for that.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uttertosh: No, I mostly associate blackface with Morris Dancing in the UK, actually, subs. Cos I learned about it right here on Fark.com

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rac​e-row-flares-over-blackface-morris-dan​cers-at-folk-festival-x798h7sfb


Morris Dancing in the Times?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're not white. No one is going to care.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's the Year of the Ox? Hey, that's my year.

IMPEACH THEM ALL. Make the Year of the Ox a good one.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gaw, people!!  Its called intense lip moisturizer and a charcoal facial!

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think of HaneAme in a qipao (on DeviantArt, and NSFW)
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Camptown Races" sung by Al Jolson
Youtube _tuu5YtkPIo
aisle seat please...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: uttertosh: No, I mostly associate blackface with Morris Dancing in the UK, actually, subs. Cos I learned about it right here on Fark.com

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rac​e-row-flares-over-blackface-morris-dan​cers-at-folk-festival-x798h7sfb

Morris Dancing in the Times?


Yeah, and not even The Sunday Times, either. Next up: Piers Morgan shares his favourite vegan sausage-roll recipes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chinese raciest? Inconceivable!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think of #10 Ox from 'Bridge of Birds.'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: [YouTube video: "Camptown Races" sung by Al Jolson]aisle seat please...


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And it ain't even Caterday.......!!!!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: They're not white. No one is going to care.


That's because bad acts are only bad if they're done by White people.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again!?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don''t.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Americans think the rest of the world shares their country's racial neuroses. China is not a nation of immigrants. Ethnic purity is a prized component of national image in East Asia, which is why immigration into South Korea, Japan, and China is difficult and why ethnic and religious minorities are kept at the periphery of the country, or in the case of the Uighurs, are being exterminated. 

The vast majority of Chinese have never seen a Black person in real life, and they hold extremely racist views about their inferiority to the Chinese.
 
zbtop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Highly ethnically homogenous nation and culture with wildly divergent history and experiences to others, does things that others find offensive, news at 11.
 
p89tech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Producer of Chinese extravagance tries to do something to celebrate another culture, botches it horribly out of ignorance and (probably) arrogance. AP gears up the Western Media Outrage Machine.

Meanwhile China slowly colonizes Africa and looks to control or supplant the local population and assume thier resources while the world looks the other way.

Tibetan Buddhists, Uighur Muslims, Falun Gong members, Chinese Christians, Hong Kong freedom fighters, Taiwanese dissidents and free speech advocates all told to sit quietly in a corner.

But, BLACK FACE?! This cannot stand, people!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
American racists are really torn right now.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby apparently isn't aware that China (the country, not so much the culture) is famously hella racist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

p89tech: Producer of Chinese extravagance tries to do something to celebrate another culture, botches it horribly out of ignorance and (probably) arrogance. AP gears up the Western Media Outrage Machine.


From TFA: On Twitter, Black Livity China, a group for people of African descent who work in or with China, called the broadcast "extremely disappointing." It noted CCTV's 2018 Spring Festival Gala featured performers in blackface with a monkey.

"We cannot stress enough the impact scenes such as these have on African and Afro-diasporic communities living in China," the group said.

Is this African advocacy group for Africans living in China part of the "Western media's" nefarious plot?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: Highly ethnically homogenous nation and culture with wildly divergent history and experiences to others, does things that others find offensive, news at 11.


this is very accurate
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: p89tech: Producer of Chinese extravagance tries to do something to celebrate another culture, botches it horribly out of ignorance and (probably) arrogance. AP gears up the Western Media Outrage Machine.

From TFA: On Twitter, Black Livity China, a group for people of African descent who work in or with China, called the broadcast "extremely disappointing." It noted CCTV's 2018 Spring Festival Gala featured performers in blackface with a monkey.

"We cannot stress enough the impact scenes such as these have on African and Afro-diasporic communities living in China," the group said.

Is this African advocacy group for Africans living in China part of the "Western media's" nefarious plot?


Africans are not part of Chinese national identity and never will be. They are barely tolerated immigrants. They have the weight of justice on their side, but that doesn't mean much in China.
 
