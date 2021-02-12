 Skip to content
(UPI)   Utah man stops over at relative's house, finds a lonely cougar. Surprisingly not a pornhub plot   (upi.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A cougar?

In Utah?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unlike Cougars mountain lions are more afraid of you than you are of them.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought lonely cougar's spent their time at bars...
 
vsavatar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're cold, they're cold. Let them in!

(especially if the cougar is Mittens). :P
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Hey, if you're cold, they're cold. Let them in!

(especially if the cougar is Mittens). :P


I thought that was lieutenants...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what's going on in this thread?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a lonely cougar may look like:

judiciaryreport.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Hey, if you're cold, they're cold. Let them in!

(especially if the cougar is Mittens). :P



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Prrrrrrfect....come on in sailor...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cougar gots to fix the cable.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So houses don't go too far up Millcreek, most of them are no further up than my house is up Little Cottonwood Canyon, so I should keep my eye out. No deer or cougars in our neighborhood, but I've had owls in my back yard, and there are hawks that live in our neighborhood (the house behind us used to have a tree that was the regular nesting point for a pair of hawks, but the tree had to come down, as it was dead and a danger to 3 different houses.). A mountain lion would be pretty cool to see, actually...
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
babememes.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did he try buying her a drink?
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fat boy: [babememes.com image 720x834]


It's funny, because it's true.

I'm not a big drinker, I don't go out at all to go drinking but one night a few years ago, I was asked to come see a  friend that played in a local bar band playing in my neighborhood. I went, but went alone.

I find a seat at the bar and no sooner did, I sit down, 2 older ladies come from the other end of the bar to sit down between me and started asking me things...

"so, you're new here, what's your name?"
"what are you drinking? Can I get you a drink?"


I raise my left hand and show them my wedding ring.

"so"?
"i can help you take that off ya know"

I picked up my drink, told them I was here to see the band and wasn't interested and walked away.
 
mchaboud
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Surprisingly not a pornhub plot"

I know!  Since they started verifying performers, pretty much all of the good suburban big cat stuff is gone.

/ Don't judge
// Eveybody has a fetish
/// For some, it's slashies....
 
