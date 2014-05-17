 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   If you stole a van from QuikTrip yesterday, at least return the corpse from the back   (ksdk.com) divider line
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have to be honest with you - you probably don't want this body back after what I've done to it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping the corpse was horribly diseased and the thieves are now infected.

Thinking they stole the van rather than a smaller car because they wanted to haul something, maybe loot from a warehouse they were about to burglarize. Maybe they'll dump the body at the warehouse to load up, leaving more evidence against hem and adding charges.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Southwestern Bell (AT&T) building in St. Louis was built at a cost of $208M.

It is to be auctioned off today; opening bid $2.4M.

Stealing used vans with used people in the cargo may be a niche industry, but St. Louis entertainment has no support this time of year.

What do you expect these teens to do without midnight basketball leagues?

Our city has become Detroit.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm hoping the corpse was horribly diseased and the thieves are now infected.

Thinking they stole the van rather than a smaller car because they wanted to haul something, maybe loot from a warehouse they were about to burglarize. Maybe they'll dump the body at the warehouse to load up, leaving more evidence against hem and adding charges.


You hope that the funeral home was transporting a highly infectious corpse in a reckless manner? Ok, but what happens next time when the van is involved in an accident?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't wanna.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gonna be a hell of a weekend I bet..
cdn2.highdefdigest.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Body's worthless.  There's no HOA lanes in St. Louis.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

1funguy: Our city has become Detroit.


"Has become" suggests this is a recent turn of events.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In about three weeks it'll be found down by a river, without license plates or the funeral home decals, burned out. Then the police will find the body and it will be a huge murder investigation.

It will probably take another three weeks, and hundreds of hours of overtime, before anyone remembers the missing van and corpse stolen from the convenience store. That's on the low end, if some rookie is somehow assigned to the case.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

1funguy: The Southwestern Bell (AT&T) building in St. Louis was built at a cost of $208M.

It is to be auctioned off today; opening bid $2.4M.

Stealing used vans with used people in the cargo may be a niche industry, but St. Louis entertainment has no support this time of year.

What do you expect these teens to do without midnight basketball leagues?

Our city has become Detroit.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And your shawarma game will improve too
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: 1funguy: Our city has become Detroit.

"Has become" suggests this is a recent turn of events.


More like they're all East St Louis now.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about I keep the corpse and just return the van?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oooh, hey, now I can use the carpool lane!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When my husband died, they lost his body for 2 weeks.  They only "found" him after I contacted an attorney.

They could have gave me an urn of chimney ashes for all I know.  :/
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not around here, we just have Kwik Trip.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was he even supposed to be there today?
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: 1funguy: Our city has become Detroit.

"Has become" suggests this is a recent turn of events.


Agreed.
Even MORE Detroit like in its attitude of wiping its own bottom with its breakfast sandwich.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm hoping the corpse was horribly diseased and the thieves are now infected.


Wouldnt that mean that the people who were driving the van previously and everybody in the convenience store would get a dose of the horrible disease too?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ever see someone get farked with a pneumatic drill in QuickTrip?
I doubts it clart
Now give me the farking money
This is the sort of shiats I see
Delivering curry

/chicken tikka-masala
//chips
///and rice
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

1funguy: The Southwestern Bell (AT&T) building in St. Louis was built at a cost of $208M.

It is to be auctioned off today; opening bid $2.4M.

Stealing used vans with used people in the cargo may be a niche industry, but St. Louis entertainment has no support this time of year.

What do you expect these teens to do without midnight basketball leagues?

Our city has become Detroit.


Become?  Have you seen the north side for the last 50 years?
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 1funguy: The Southwestern Bell (AT&T) building in St. Louis was built at a cost of $208M.

It is to be auctioned off today; opening bid $2.4M.

Stealing used vans with used people in the cargo may be a niche industry, but St. Louis entertainment has no support this time of year.

What do you expect these teens to do without midnight basketball leagues?

Our city has become Detroit.

[Fark user image image 425x192]

And your shawarma game will improve too


In 1968 I faked 2 extra sick days so I could stay home from school (8 year old) and watch the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

St.Louis lost the series.

Since it was catholic school, I was sure the reason we lost was directly attributable to my selfish, dishonest act.
I spoke of this to no one. For years.

Now, the universe has had its revenge.
Thank you for helping an old man express my contrition.

I can continue my life in peace.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That body is now going to be like ooey gooey butter cake... deflated and gelatinous.

When they find the body, Gios deli will have mistaken it for a new hot salami.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They believe the van could be in Godfrey, Illinois.

Our state is the home of chop shops. People are getting car jacked for crap cars that's not worth more than $2500
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: 1funguy: The Southwestern Bell (AT&T) building in St. Louis was built at a cost of $208M.

It is to be auctioned off today; opening bid $2.4M.

Stealing used vans with used people in the cargo may be a niche industry, but St. Louis entertainment has no support this time of year.

What do you expect these teens to do without midnight basketball leagues?

Our city has become Detroit.

Become?  Have you seen the north side for the last 50 years?


That was an Irish neighborhood for 100 years before that...and guess what..?

They lived the same way back then! (Well, the crime thing. Poverty was just everyone who didn't live in the CWE)
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: jimjays: I'm hoping the corpse was horribly diseased and the thieves are now infected.

Wouldnt that mean that the people who were driving the van previously and everybody in the convenience store would get a dose of the horrible disease too?


Yeah, you're right.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.