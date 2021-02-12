 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   It's been a hard week. Enjoy some easy listening with the "Police Pepper Spray 9-Year-Old Concerto"   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Constable, Pepper spray, Handcuffs, 9-year-old Black girl pepper, Police, Burn, police officers, Andrew Cuomo  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2021 at 8:28 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have a son. We have, at times, engaged in some alpha male violence. For the record, it's never a good idea to say "blow me" to your dad when you're being scolded.

And yet, it never occurred to me while he was growing up to point a gun at him, pepper spray him, taze him, or any of the other things that police do to children.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would one pepper spray a concerto?
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm tired of evil.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
9 years is a long time for a concerto.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: I'm tired of evil.


Not the first time Rochester has been in the news for bad police behavior either. They kneeled on and killed a guy this last summer as well. The guy was visiting family and didn't even live here.

Yay. So proud of my hometown.

/s
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'"Officer, please don't do this to me," she says at one point. "You did it to yourself, hon," the officer responds.'
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why would one pepper spray a concerto?


It involved bagpipes?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this the same police force that pushed over that old man?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: I'm tired of evil.


To be honest, evil is the umbrella the real problems sit under.

This is incompetence, it's lack of training, it's lazy police work, it's a thin blue line/us vs them mentality, it's never being held accountable, it's only having a hammer when the world has very few nails.
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not to excuse the police but was the 9 year old fat?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Europos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reading the article (I kown, lockdown is finally getting to me, I guess) it was once again what should have been mental health aid became cops gone wild instead.

/they totally showed that 9 year old
//heaving to change the work place for it will be a total bummer though
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Officer, please don't do this to me," she says at one point.
"You did it to yourself, hon," the officer responds.

No, I'm pretty sure you did it officer f*ckface.
Also you don't need to wait for an ambulance to give her some release from her eyes burning from pepper spray. You're really gonna make her sit there for 15 minutes in agony with burning eyes? Pretty much standard operating procedure for cops. They'll shoot a guy then walk away and administer no kind of assistance. They'll actually handcuff a guy that they shot, sometimes he's dead and they handcuff him, then they walk away.

Repeat after me: ALL COPS ARE BAD.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why would one pepper spray a concerto?


imgflip.comView Full Size


/got nuthin'
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Ms. Hushpuppy: I'm tired of evil.

To be honest, evil is the umbrella the real problems sit under.

This is incompetence, it's lack of training, it's lazy police work, it's a thin blue line/us vs them mentality, it's never being held accountable, it's only having a hammer when the world has very few nails.


it's racism. maybe tiny dick syndrome too. but mostly racism.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It's burning too bad," she says.

"It's supposed to burn. It's called pepper spray," she is told.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.